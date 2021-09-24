Batman Superman #22 Preview: Calendar Man Finally Gets a Promotion

D-list Batman villain Calendar Man is finally getting a break in this preview of Batman Superman #22. Yes, not only is Calendar Man saved from death at the hands of Joker Gas by Mr. Mxyzptlk, but he's getting a promotion as well. That's right, he's about to become Mr. Mxyzptlk's sidekick. And the job comes with a sweet hat as well. What's that? Health insurance? Well, let's not get too ahead of ourselves. This is comics, after all. Check out a preview of the issue below.

BATMAN SUPERMAN #22

DC Comics

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Paul Pelletier (CA) Ivan Reis, Danny Miki

SERIES FINALE! Mr. Mxyzptlk resurrecting Calendar Man from his death during A-Day is causing some reality-rattling consequences. If Superman and Batman are going to prevent a fifth-dimensional god-being from compartmentalizing all of existence, they're going to need to turn to some unlikely allies.

In Shops: 9/28/2021

SRP: $3.99