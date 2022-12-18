Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 Preview: Bat-Pot & Super-Kettle

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #10

DC Comics

1022DC055

1022DC056 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 Dan Schoening Cover – $4.99

1022DC057 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #10 Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

The deadly duo of The Joker and the Key have twisted the increasingly powerful Boy Thunder into a walking time bomb of destructive power! Batman and Superman's quest to guide young David toward the light takes an unexpected turn when the Teen Titans learn of the dark secret he's been hiding from the World's Finest! The Titans issue their ultimatum–tell Superman and Batman, or they will!

In Shops: 12/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

