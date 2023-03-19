Batman/Superman: World's Finest #13 Preview: The Death of Simon Stagg Superman and Batman find another reason to team up in this preview of Batman/Superman: World's Finest #13, in stores Tuesday from DC.

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #13

DC Comics

0123DC129

0123DC130 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #13 Christian Ward Cover – $4.99

0123DC131 – Batman/Superman: World's Finest #13 Jesus Merino, Adriano Lucas Cover – $4.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Dan Mora

WHERE IN THE WORLD IS METAMORPHO? In the pages of World's Finest, Batman, Robin, and Superman have traversed some of the DCU's most iconic locations and teamed up with the likes of the Teen Titans, Doom Patrol, and Supergirl, but none of that will prepare them as they must go across the globe in search of Rex Mason, a.k.a. Metamorpho, the Element Man! The World's Finest Strangest Adventure begins here!

In Shops: 3/21/2023

SRP: $3.99

