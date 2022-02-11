Batman: The Knight #2 Preview: Batman vs. CM Punk?

Young Bruce Wayne wants to test himself against "The Best in the World" in this preview of Batman: The Knight #2, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. But is he talking about CM Punk? Or Shane McMahon? Oh, he's looking for someone who's good at fencing? Why?! No one cares about fencing, Bruce. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN THE KNIGHT #2 (OF 10)

DC Comics

1221DC061

1221DC062 – BATMAN THE KNIGHT #2 (OF 10) CVR B RICCARDO FEDERICI CARD STOCK VAR – $5.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Bruce Wayne's journey toward becoming the Dark Knight has begun, and he has many hard lessons to learn before his education is complete. His adventure begins in the City of Lights, Paris, where he'll train with a world-renowned cat burglar and come into contact with a horrifying serial killer stalking the city's wealthy elite…

In Shops: 2/15/2022

SRP: $4.99

