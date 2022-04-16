Batman: The Knight #4 Preview: Batman Gets his Butt Kicked

It looks like Batman didn't have enough prep time in this preview of Batman: The Knight #4, because he's totally getting his Bat-ass kicked! Well, to be fair, he isn't really technically Batman yet. Hopefully, Kim Jong Un can help him on his Journey. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #4

DC Comics

0222DC079

0222DC080 – Batman: The Knight #4 Riccardo Federici Cover – $5.99

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Bruce Wayne's journey to become Batman continues in the cold mountains of North Korea, where he seeks to learn the legendary fighting style of Master Kirigi! This will be his most difficult challenge yet, and he might not survive without the help of a mysterious new "friend."

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $4.99

