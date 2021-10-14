Batman: The Knight Explores Dark Knight Before He Was Dark in 2022

Everyone thinks about Batman in one of two ways: as the young child traumatized by witnessing his parents' murder, or as the fully-grown psycho with daddy issues dressing like a bat to beat the crap out of mentally ill criminals in his obsessive crusade for justice. But what about the time between when the weepy-eyed young Bruce Wayne watched his parents die right in front of him and the time when he finally had the skills to make mentally-ill criminals around the world collectively shit their pants by dangling them off rooftops in enhanced interrogation sessions? That's exactly what Chip Zdarsky and Carmine Di Giandomenico aim to find out in January with the launch of Batman: The Knight at DC Comics.

DC announced the comic in a press release ahead of DC Fandom and the looming reveal of DC's full January solicitations. Check out the solicit below:

BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #1 The origin of Batman and his never-ending fight against crime in Gotham City is modern mythology, but what about the story in between? How did an angry, damaged young man grow into the most accomplished detective and crime-fighter the world has ever known? How did the Dark Knight…begin? Chip Zdarsky (DAREDEVIL) and Carmine Di Giandomenico (THE FLASH) explore Bruce Wayne's journey to become Batman in this definitive new series. BATMAN: THE KNIGHT #1

Written by Chip Zdarsky

Art and cover by Carmine Di Giandomenico

ON SALE 1/18/22