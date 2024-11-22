Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Preview | Tagged: Batman

Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #3 Preview

Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween #3 hits stores this Wednesday. As Gotham's noose tightens, Robin seeks an unexpected ally. Will this alliance save the city or spell its doom?

Article Summary Batman: The Last Halloween #3 drops Nov 27, continuing the Long Halloween saga with a new twist.

Robin teams up with an unlikely ally as Gotham faces its darkest hour in this 10-part mystery.

Jeph Loeb returns, collaborating with top artists to honor Tim Sale's legacy in this thrilling issue.

Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #3, hitting stores on Wednesday, November 27th.

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act–Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's Batman: The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy. As the noose tightens around Gotham City, Robin seeks aid from an unlikely ally and Batman confronts a deadly specter from the past!

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN – THE LAST HALLOWEEN #3

DC Comics

0924DC145

0924DC146 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #3 Cover – $4.99

0924DC147 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #3 Arthur Adams Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Mark Chiarello (CA) Tim Sale

In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act–Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's Batman: The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics, in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy. As the noose tightens around Gotham City, Robin seeks aid from an unlikely ally and Batman confronts a deadly specter from the past!

In Shops: 11/27/2024

SRP: $4.99

