Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #6 Preview: Ice Age

Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween #6 hits stores this week as a chillin' villain takes center stage in this tribute to Tim Sale's legendary legacy.

Article Summary Batman: The Long Halloween - The Last Halloween #6 debuts on 3/26/2025, plunging Gotham into a frozen, dark, chilling mystery.

Tim Sale’s legendary art is honored as Jeph Loeb crafts an eerie, frosty saga with top-notch artistic flair.

A 10-part mystery unfolds with Batman facing a mysterious, ice-bound villain amid Gotham’s frozen chaos.

GOTHAM CITY, ON ICE! In 1996, writer Jeph Loeb and artist Tim Sale teamed up for Batman: The Long Halloween, an award-winning, 13-chapter saga that spawned multiple sequels and stands as the most influential Batman story of its era. Now, Loeb returns to the world of The Long Halloween for its long-anticipated final act: Batman The Long Halloween: The Last Halloween, an all-new 10-part mystery continuing the story from 2021's Batman: The Long Halloween Special. In each issue, Loeb will be joined by one of the top artists in comics in a beautiful and lovingly crafted tribute to Sale's art and legacy. A chilling foe takes center stage in this issue as The Last Halloween continues to heat up!

BATMAN: THE LONG HALLOWEEN – THE LAST HALLOWEEN #6

DC Comics

0125DC225

0125DC226 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #6 Cover – $4.99

0125DC227 – Batman: The Long Halloween – The Last Halloween #6 Joyce Chin Cover – $4.99

(W) Jeph Loeb (A) Enrico Marini (CA) Tim Sale

In Shops: 3/26/2025

SRP: $4.99

