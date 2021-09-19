Batman To Get A Brand New Super-Power From DC Comics (Spoilers)

Batman #113 by James Tynion IV and Jorge Jimenez is published this Tuesday, as Batman enters the Fear State, as the Anti-Oracle – the Seer – spreads fear and paranoia amongst Gotham, persuading them to cover themselves in bleach and take arms against the authority, after the death of the Batman., Even though he isn't.

Batman is a superhero without specific superpowers, just a lot of working out, a lot of training, and a lot of experience. And then all his "wonderful toys", Batmobiles, Batarangs, Batmobiles, and a Bat-Utility belt. This week, however, he goes even further with new technology that turns him into a very localised Professor X. Because, while wearing Oculus rigs, Batman can read your mind. And it's all the fault of Cyborg.

Who needs a moral centre, anyway? Could this be a way for Bruce to really find out what his son is thinking? The solicitation reads "Ghost-Maker reveals a dark revelation about his past connection to Jonathan Crane" and it appears that this new telepathic get-up is what makes that revelation.

Scarecrow's justification for his work, and his plan going forward, will be revealed in this week's Batman #113, out on Tuesday the 21st of September.

BATMAN #113 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (FEAR STATE)

(W) James Tynion IV, Brandon Thomas (A) Jorge Jimenez, Max Dunbar (CA) Jorge Jimenez

Ghost-Maker reveals a dark revelation about his past connection to Jonathan Crane while Batman puts together the pieces of Scarecrow's master plan. Using the Unsanity Collective's technology, the villain plans to detonate a "Fear Bomb" in Gotham City! Backup: Clownhunter has been dosed by the Scarecrow with a deadly fear toxin and is now traveling through his greatest nightmare of Gotham City. Will the Clownhunter center himself and strike back at Scarecrow? Or will he succumb to all his worst fears?!

Retail: $4.99