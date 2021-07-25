Batman Twists the Meaning of Consent in Batman Reptilian #2 [Preview]

Batman Reptilian #2 is in stores on Wednesday, and in this preview of the issue, we find Batman questioning a Penguin at death's door. Batman wants a sample of his blood, and he doesn't want to go through the trouble of obtaining his consent for this invasive medical procedure, so he tells him to recite the alphabet backward if he doesn't consent. Of course, we probably shouldn't expect a guy whose whole gimmick is beating the crap out of mentally ill criminals and making them shit their pants to follow proper medical procedures. Check out the preview below.
BATMAN REPTILIAN #2 (OF 6)
DC Comics
0521DC053
0521DC054 – BATMAN REPTILIAN #2 (OF 6) CVR B CULLY HAMNER VAR (MR) – $4.99
(W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp
Batman hits the streets in search of the creature terrorizing Gotham's underworld—and hits them hard. First stop is the lair of the Penguin, but Oswald Cobblepot is at death's door (which is better off than the beast left many of his cronies). The mangled rogue has no answers for Batman, but his blood—and the surprising secrets that it holds—will send the vigilante ever deeper into darkness…
In Shops: 7/27/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for 0521DC053 BATMAN REPTILIAN #2 (OF 6) CVR A LIAM SHARP (MR), by (W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp, in stores Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0521DC054 BATMAN REPTILIAN #2 (OF 6) CVR B CULLY HAMNER VAR (MR), by (W) Garth Ennis (A) Liam Sharp (CA) Cully Hamner, in stores Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0521DC053 BATMAN REPTILIAN #2 (OF 6), by (W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp, in stores Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0521DC053 BATMAN REPTILIAN #2 (OF 6), by (W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp, in stores Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0521DC053 BATMAN REPTILIAN #2 (OF 6), by (W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp, in stores Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0521DC053 BATMAN REPTILIAN #2 (OF 6), by (W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp, in stores Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0521DC053 BATMAN REPTILIAN #2 (OF 6), by (W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp, in stores Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from DC Comics
Interior preview page from 0521DC053 BATMAN REPTILIAN #2 (OF 6), by (W) Garth Ennis (A/CA) Liam Sharp, in stores Tuesday, July 27, 2021 from DC Comics
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.