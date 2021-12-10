Batman: Urban Legends #10 Preview: A Festive Bat-Holiday Special

Comics "journalism" is a cutthroat business, with websites willing to go to any length to obtain the clicks required to sustain their fragile existence. That's why Bleeding Cool appreciates you clicking on *OUR* versions of the comic book previews available on every comic book website and viewing *OUR* intrusive, browser-breaking popup ads. And to show that appreciation, we've got more previews for you to click on and more ads for you to view as part of Friday Night Previews! Tim Drake won't be home for Christmas in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #10, in stores Tuesday from DC Comics. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #10

DC Comics

0921DC116

0921DC117 – BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #10 CVR B RICCARDO FEDERICI VAR – $7.99

0921DC118 – BATMAN URBAN LEGENDS #10 CVR C BENGAL VAR – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Belen Ortega

Written by Meghan Fitzmartin, Tini Howard, Dan Watters, and Sam Johns Art by Alberto Jimenez Albuquerque, Christian Duce, Nikola Cizmesija, and Karl Mostert Tim Drake goes to make peace with Batman before he leaves Gotham. Superstar writer Tini Howard makes her DC debut on a Nightwing, Oracle, and Batgirls holiday spectacular. Azrael faces down the new villain THE POOR FELLOW. And Tweedle Dum has to make a grave decision.

In Shops: 12/14/2021

SRP: $7.99

Click here to read more previews of upcoming Marvel and DC comics. Solicit information and cover images taken from PreviewsWorld for Marvel Comics and from Lunar Distribution for DC Comics. New Marvel Comics are released to comic book stores each Wednesday and DC Comics on Tuesdays. Books are available the same day on digital services like ComiXology and the Marvel and DC digital comics stores. Locate a comic shop near you with the Comic Shop Locator.