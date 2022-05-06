Batman: Urban Legends #15 Preview: Batman Sucks at Friendship

You're going to find this revelation shocking in this preview of Batman: Urban Legends #15, but the guy who dresses like a bat to assault mentally ill criminals doesn't have the best people skills. Mind-blowing, right? So if you need someone to make a criminal shit their pants by dangling them off the roof of a building, Batman is your guy. Need a reliable friend? Look elsewhere. Check out the preview below.

BATMAN: URBAN LEGENDS #15

DC Comics

0322DC106

0322DC107 – Batman: Urban Legends #15 Karl Mostert, Trish Mulvihill Cover – $7.99

0322DC108 – Batman: Urban Legends #15 Riley Rossmo Cover – $7.99

(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Nikola Cizmesija

Zatanna has to save Batman's soul! Ace the Bat-Hound must confront the source of his trauma…The Joker! Meanwhile, the night of Batman's auction is finally here! Katana doesn't buy what Lady Shiva is selling for a second about the new Birds of Prey, and she's going to let her know personally. Batman has to team up with Plastic Man to save a criminal from having his life taken by the Penguin and KGBeast!

In Shops: 5/10/2022

SRP: $7.99

