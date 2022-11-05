Batman vs. Robin #3 Preview: Batman Must Die!

Robin wants to destroy Batman in this preview of Batman vs. Robin #3. Does Batman have enough prep time to stop him?

BATMAN VS. ROBIN #3

DC Comics

0922DC109

0922DC110 – Batman vs. Robin #3 Alex Maleev Cover – $6.99

0922DC111 – Batman vs. Robin #3 Mateus Manhanini Cover – $6.99

0922DC112 – Batman vs. Robin #3 Carlo Barberi Cover – $6.99

0922DC844 – Batman vs. Robin #3 Mario Fox Foccillo, Prasad Rao Cover – $6.99

0922DC845 – Batman vs. Robin #3 Mario Fox Foccillo, Prasad Rao Cover – $6.99

0922DC846 – Batman vs. Robin #3 Mario Fox Foccillo, Prasad Rao Cover – $6.99

0922DC847 – Batman vs. Robin #3 Mario Fox Foccillo, Prasad Rao Cover – $6.99

(W) Mark Waid (A/CA) Mahmud Asrar

Batman has been on a breakneck journey throughout the DC Universe, from Wayne Manor to the House of Secrets and back again…but where there are clues there is a trail, and the world's greatest detective has followed this particular trail back to where he and Superman began this journey: Lazarus Island. With an entire island and army at Damian Wayne's disposal, does Batman stand a chance? We'll give you a hint: NO!

In Shops: 11/8/2022

SRP: $5.99

