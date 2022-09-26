Batman: Wayne Family Adventures Gets A Second WebToons Season

The Eisner-nominated digital comic Batman: Wayne Family Adventures recently concluded its 51st episode on the 11th of August. And already it will be returning for a second season on Wednesday, the 28th of September, with new episodes rolling out every Wednesday exclusively on Koran digital publisher Webtoon, as before. The series will also crossover with one of their other DC Webtoon titles, Vixen: NYC.

Batman: Wayne Family Adventures, from writer CRC Payne and lead artist StarBite, offers a slice-of-life look at the Batman family and debuted in September 2021 as the first-ever content collaboration from WEBTOON and DC. The series quickly gained a dedicated readership, and also earned a 2022 Eisner Award nomination in the "Best Webcomic" category.

"DC is excited for more hilariously heartwarming slice-of-life Batman stories—we love Wayne Family Adventures!" said Marie Javins, Editor-in-Chief of DC. "We're even more delighted with the WEBTOON format re-imaginings of our other iconic characters, like VIXEN and RED HOOD. As a fan myself, I always look forward to seeing these stories told with a playful approach, and as an editor, it's interesting to see how the incredible WEBTOON talent stays true to each character while telling fresh, new stories."

"The reader response to the first season of Batman: Wayne Family Adventures was beyond our expectations – it not only brought Bat-family fans to WEBTOON, but also introduced new fans on WEBTOON to this legendary cast of characters in the Batman mythos," said David Lee, VP of Content at WEBTOON. "It has been a smash success and we can't wait for readers to experience the new adventures in store for the Wayne family this season."

Since kicking off with Batman: Wayne Family Adventures last year, WEBTOON and DC's content partnership has also launched series Vixen: NYC (May 2022) written by Jasmine Walls with art by Manou Azumi, Zatanna & The Ripper (July 2022), written by Sarah Dealy and lead artist Syro, and Red Hood: Outlaws (August 2022), written by Patrick R. Young with art by Nico Bascuñán.