Battle Of The Brands in Dark Crisis: Green Arrow & Black Canary

I feel like sending this Green Arrow atrocity to Rian Hughes to watch him cry. A battle of the logos, with all manner of fonts and ugliness, but maybe that's the point.

The Justice League logo smashed into Dark Crisis, with two lines within a single line, and shifting font size, a story title in cursive script shoved in between two more titles from different books about to collide with each other… Oliver Queen should know better.

Shiftships and the Bleed emanating from Warren Ellis and Bryan Hitch's Stormwatch and Authority, of course. Good branding is indeed important. Which makes it peculiar when Dark Crisis: Worlds Without A Justice League: Green Arrow One-Shot break it with their unwieldiness. I guess making it Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths: Worlds Without A Justice League: Green Arrow One-Shot would have been even worse.

But they do have various versions of Green Arrows and Black Caranies to muddy the waters. And nothing keeps them apart, no matter how much writers try. And a quiver full of arrows to join them.

Every arrow being fired, heading in one, singular direction…

DARK CRISIS WORLDS WITHOUT A JUSTICE LEAGUE GREEN ARROW #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/CA) Clayton Henry

When Pariah and his forces of the Great Darkness laid waste to the most powerful superheroes of all time, all hope was lost…until now. To power his weapons of war, Pariah has captured each member of the Justice League and trapped them on worlds suited to their every dream and desire…while the planets themselves slowly eat away at their respective inhabitants. When the Justice League went toe-to-toe with Pariah's Dark Army, Green Arrow was fatally wounded by Doomsday…so how did he wake up on a world tailored to his every desire? And what dark bargain has Black Canary made to will these worlds into existence? Where there's life there's hope, and with that hope comes a deeper unraveling of the tapestry of the DCU's biggest event of 2022!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/11/2022