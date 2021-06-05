Batwoman Goes Through the Looking Glass in DC Pride #1 [Preview]

DC Comics has released a preview of DC Pride #1, a ten-dollar one-shot anthology celebrating pride month with nine stories. The first of those stories delves into Batwoman's childhood, and we have a preview of that below. Check it out!
DC PRIDE #1 (ONE SHOT)
DC Comics
(W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Tamra Bonvillain
DC celebrates Pride Month with nine all-new stories starring fan-favorite LGBTQIA+ characters Harley Quinn, Poison Ivy, Midnighter, Extraño, Batwoman, Aqualad, Alan Scott, Obsidian, Future State Flash, Renee Montoya, Pied Piper, and many more! This anthology will also feature: The thrilling introduction of new hero DREAMER in the DCU (as seen on The CW's Supergirl)!; A pinup gallery with art by Travis Moore, Kris Anka, Kevin Wada, Sophie Campbell, Nick Robles, and more!; Six exciting new profiles of DCTV's LGBTQIA+ characters and the actors who play them!
In Shops: 6/8/2021
SRP: $9.99
Cover image for 0421DC008 DC PRIDE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A JIM LEE SCOTT WILLIAMS TAMRA BONVILLAIN, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams, Tamra Bonvillain, in stores Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from DC Comics
Cover image for 0421DC009 DC PRIDE #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR B JEN BARTEL PRIDE MONTH VAR, by (W) Various (A) Various (CA) Jen Bartel, in stores Tuesday, June 8, 2021 from DC Comics
