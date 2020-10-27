"Be A Hero – Wear A Mask" Justice League In DC Comics This Week

As seen in today's DC Comics monthly titles, a new DC Comics public service announcement, with all their characters wearing facemasks. Now, I am not entirely sure if Kryptonian physiology, Amazonian physiology, Cyborg physiology. Atlantean physiology, Flash metabolism or a Green Lantern ring would allow any of them to actually get the coronavirus, let alone spread it. But Batman is bound to get it, given the bodily fluids he ends up spattered all over him, so maybe they are just wearing masks to support Batman's struggle, to show solidarity. It's what the Justice League would do. Or something like that.

Oh and look, Superman's lost his red pants again, though thankfully no one is wearing any of those silly collars. You know, if they were Spider-Man, Deadpool or Black Panther, they'd already be covered, no further mask-age necessary. But it is a step up on some of the odder social distancing posters DC Comics have been issuing.

I also noticed today's Batgirl #50, though it takes place in a land without coronavirus, still has similar messaging to make…

Oh look, Virus wears a facemask. How very on-the-nose – as it were. Also something written and drawn after lockdown, so reflecting certain fears and realities at a thematic level at least.

