Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: frank miller, the weeknd

And Be Thankful For Frank Miller's Cover For The Weeknd

And Be Thankful for Frank Miller's Cover for The Weeknd's Hurry Up Tomorrow vinyl release, out in January 2025

The Weeknd does love his comic books. He even wrote a series for Marvel Comics. And he really loves his Frank Miller, even more than Deniz Camp. This is how Frank Miller came to draw the cover to his new vinyl release in January, Hurry Up Tomorrow.

Hurry Up Tomorrow is the upcoming sixth studio album by singer-songwriter The Weeknd, scheduled to be released on the 24th of January 2025 through XO and Republic Records. It is the final part of an album trilogy that began with After Hours in 2020 and continued with Dawn FM in 2022. Three singles from Hurry Up Tomorrow have already been released: Dancing in the Flames, Timeless, and São Paulo. It will also accompany a psychological thriller film of the same name from Trey Edward Shults.

The Weeknd x Frank Miller 'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Collector's Edition Vinyl $19.99

'Hurry Up Tomorrow' Collector's Edition (First Pressing Vinyl). Designed by Frank Miller. Limited to 4 per customer. Ships by: January 24, 2025

Frank Miller is an American comic book writer, artist, and screenwriter known for comics such as Daredevil, Elektra, Batman: The Dark Knight Returns, Batman: Year One, Sin City, Give Me Liberty/Martha Washington and 300. His film work includes writing scripts for RoboCop 2 and RoboCop 3, sharing directing duties with Robert Rodriguez on Sin City and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For, producing the film 300, and directing the film adaptation of The Spirit.

Abel Makkonen Tesfaye known professionally as the Weeknd, is a Canadian singer-songwriter and actor who began releasing music anonymously in 2009 and co-founded the record label XO. As The Weeknd, he has sold over 75 million records, and Blinding Lights became the most-streamed song in Spotify history, the best-performing song in the Billboard Hot 100's history and the longest-charting song by a solo artist in the chart's history. And in 2018, The Weeknd collaborated with Marvel Comics to release a comic book inspired by his third studio album, Starboy.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!