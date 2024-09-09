Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: maximortal, rick veitch

Before The Boys… True-Man The Maximortal by Rick Veitch Is Out Now

Rick Veitch has published a new 100-page volume, True-Man The Maximortal, for ten bucks, available self-published as King Hell through Amazon.

Article Summary Rick Veitch's "True-Man The Maximortal" offers intense superhero satire, available for ten bucks on Amazon.

Part of Veitch's "King Hell Heroica" series, this 100-page volume delves into extreme violence and psychological musings.

Main story: True-Man, a higher dimensional being, brainwashed by the CIA's MK-Ultra, and society's plans to free him.

Includes collaborations with Thomas Yeates, Stephen Perry, and Hart Fisher, plus other lost short stories.

The "King Hell Heroica" is the collective name for a series of inter-connected super-hero comics created and published by Rick Veitch. Before there was The Boys, before there was The Authority, after there was Miracleman (which he then became a part of), Rick Veitch created Bratpack, Maximortal, Boy Maximortal and more, telling a story of extreme violence, superhero satire, and psychological musing and psychedelic fantasy across the decades. He has now published a new 100-page volume, True-Man The Maximortal, for ten bucks, available self-published as King Hell through Amazon.

True-Man The Maximortal Comics #1 – August 28, 2024

by Rick Veitch, Thomas Yeates, Stephen Perry, Hart Fisher

Comics candyman Rick Veitch serves up another sweet morsel in his ongoing King Hell Heroica saga! True-Man is a higher dimensional creature who has been captured by the CIA and brainwashed by MK-Ultra. Seen as a way to upend world geopolitics, True-Man is being shaped and programmed into the ultimate apex predator. Meanwhile, a small group of those who care and those who fear organize to free him. The first chapter in the third graphic novel of the King Hell Heroica also includes an array of little seen or long lost short stories Rick Veitch collaborated on with Thomas Yeates, Stephen Perry and Hart Fisher.

And what came before… and after.

Maximortal,

Comics visionary Rick Veitch marries the larcenous history of the comics business to the outrageous themes and characters of his infamous Brat pack universe, creating one of the most startling and uncompromising visions of the superhero archetype ever put to paper.

Boy Maximortal: The Complete Volume Two

Rick Veitch, Quixote of Comics, brings his King Hell Heroica to a furious boil in this collected edition of Boy Maximortal. Originally serialized in comics, here is the complete Boy Maximortal graphic novel; Volume Two of Veitch's planned five book cycle, the King Hell Heroica. It joins The Maximortal (Volume One) and Brat Pack (Volume Four), in the hearts and minds of discriminating superhero readers around the world. Accelerating faster than a speeding bullet, Boy Maximortal continues the story of True-Man, now a teenager hiding from an increasingly desperate military while trying to come to grips with powers and urges far beyond those of normal men. Played against a backdrop of the sleazy underworld of comic book publishing, Veitch's superhero deconstruction digs deep into the roots of a cultural mythos that has come to define our times. Young True-Man is a higher dimensional entity enthralled by a cheap disposable fantasy, grappling with otherworldly origins while hoping to save the world. With the government hunting him down and a girlfriend obsessed with his secret identity, life for our young super being is anything but simple. What happens when the most powerful creature on Earth reaches puberty? What secret truth running through history has led to his manifestation? If the military catches him can he be contained? Rick Veitch continues his Eisner nominated superhero deconstruction in this highly anticipated second volume the King Hell Heroica series.

Bratpack, 30th Anniversary Edition: Volume Four

by Rick Veitch, Neil Gaiman (Introduction)

Subversively subtle yet completely over the top, Brat Pack is uncompromising, uncomfortable, and unforgettable. It's also an essential for every graphic novel collection. Publishers Weekly says "Brat Pack completes the troika of immortal works dissecting the superhero genre, the other two being Dark Knight and Watchmen." Fierce and darkly comic, BRAT PACK has long been considered a subterranean classic that made the mainstream safe for totally twisted superhero satires. Veitch's no-holds-barred dissection of the hoary old 'kid sidekick' phenomena is as harrowing as it is hilarious. BRATPACK is an edgy and unforgettable dance macabre that is a must for every fan of superheroes. BRATPACK is a companion volume to Rick Veitch's THE MAXIMORTAL and was nominated for "Best Graphic Album" in the Eisner Awards in 1995. This black and white softcover edition includes Neil Gaiman's introduction, as well as a new cover design, an essay about the creation of Brat Pack by Rick Veitch and extra art.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!