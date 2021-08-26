Begorra! Hound of Ulster Comic Adaptation Comes to Dark Horse in 2022

Top o' thee mornin' to ye! After decades of suffering from the worst stereotypical representation of accents and dialect (we're looking at you, Banshee) since your uncle in Cleveland who's .00002% Irish on St. Patrick's Day, the American comic book industry will finally make amends to the Irish people with a new adaptation of the classic Irish myth, the Hound of Ulster. From Paul J. Bolger (The Land Before Time, Cool World), Barry Devlin (A Man of No Importance, U2: Making of Rattle & Hum), and Dee Cunniffe (Machine Gun Wizards, Redneck) comes Hound, a graphic novel releasing next March.

The press release contains more details. You readers like details, and we like padding our article word count with excerpts from the press release, so this is a win/win situation.

In 50 BCE, Morrigan, the goddess of war, has become restless as a long-lasting peace settles over Ireland. Deciding the time of peace must end, she chooses Setanta, the nephew of the king of the north, to become her ward. After a young Setanta slays the demon-hound of Cullan, he becomes known as Cú Cullan—The Hound of Cullan. As Cú Cullan grows older, it is apparent that an extraordinary power lies within him . . . and a great darkness. When he chooses the quiet life of a farmer over the sword, Morrigan, angry at the betrayal, instigates an invasion of his homeland and Cú Cullan must challenge fate itself to keep the goddess at bay. Hound hardcover will be available everywhere books are sold March 9, 2022. It is available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and at your local comic shop and bookstore. Hound sits at 488 pages and will retail for $49.99.

Just in time for St. Patrick's Day! Maybe get it as a gift for that uncle, or to thump him over the head with.