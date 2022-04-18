Behemoth, She Bites & Bush Leaguers – Scout Comics July 2022 Solicits

Scout Comics launches a total of nine new comic books in their July 2022 solicits and solicitations. Behemoth #1 by Chris Kipiniak and JK Woodward. She Bites #1 by Hedwig Hale and Alberto Hernandez. Bush Leaguers #1 by Bob McKeon, Sam Fletcher and Joe Flood. Crucified: Exorcisms #1 by Sheldon Allen and Mauricio Campetella. Locust: The Ballad of Men #1 by Massimo Rosi and Alex Nieto. Misadventurers #1 by Joseph A Michael and Nic Touris. Mullet Cop: The Flavor of Danger by Tom Lintern, Create-a-Comic by Richard Rivera and Michael Duron, Catdad & Supermom: What Makes a Superhero by Bobby Gregory and Rahil Mashin. Come take a look as Scout Comics expands considerably…

Behemoth #1

WRITER | CHRIS KIPINIAK

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | JK WOODWARD

Scout Comics

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/6/2022 | FOC 6/5/2022

Theresa is horrified to wake up and find she's turning into a monster. She learns she's not the only one when the government throws her into a detention camp with others going through the same transformation. Surrounded by beasts, Theresa tries to hold on to her humanity by training to become a government weapon as part of Project: BEHEMOTH.

She Bites #1

WRITER | HEDWIG HALE

ARTIST | ALBERTO HERNÁNDEZ R.

COVER A | ALBERTO HERNÁNDEZ R. COVER B | DIANA NANEVA COVER C | DIIGII DAGUNA

Scout Comics

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/20/2022 | FOC 6/19/2022

Elsie Baker is a 134-year-old vampire in the body of a 9-year-old girl. Sick and tired of stupid adults treating her like a lost little girl and not letting her buy cigarettes, Elsie decides to hire a babysitter to be her chaperone. Enter Brenda Zielinski, a suicidal teenager in search of some quick cash so she can buy a one-way ticket to Scotland to jump off a cliff. Despite the generous payday, it turns out that babysitting a vampire might be more trouble than it's worth…



BUSH LEAGUERS #1

WRITERS | BOB MCKEON & SAM FLETCHER

ARTIST | JOE FLOOD COVER ARTIST | DENNY MINONNE

Scout Comics

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/6/2022 | FOC 6/5/2022

The Brooklyn Bridegrooms baseball team is the shame of late nineteenth century New York City. The cranks can't stand them, the team owner wants to burn the stadium to the ground, and the police want to send them up the river. Can they make a comeback, or are they history? Find out, in this comedy adventure from Scout Comics.

Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume.



Crucified: Exorcisms #1

WRITER | SHELDON ALLEN

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | MAURICIO CAMPETELLA

Scout Comics

FULL COLOR | 56 PAGES | $6.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/27/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

And just like that, we're back! The Christ finally sits down for his eagerly anticipated and heavily hyped first LIVE TV interview with a surprising network and even more surprising choice of interviewer. During this interview, after recounting in vivid detail a recent exorcism he performed on a child in Haiti, The Christ's claims of divinity are challenged. He is put to the test in front of a national audience. SPOILER: You won't see the end coming. Crucified returns…#BELIEVE



Locust: The Ballad of Men #1

WRITER | MASSIMO ROSI

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | ALEX NIETO

Scout Comics

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/20/2022 | FOC 6/19/2022

Are you ready to return to the world of locusts? Max's journey, revealed in a series of flashes between past and present, brings us closer and closer to Ford's lair. However, proximity to Ford is the very antithesis of safety as the fanatical cult leader now seems increasingly ready to devastate everything in the name of his insane religious vision.



Misadventurers #1

Writer | Joseph A Michael

Artist & Cover Artist | Nic Touris

Scout Comics

FULL COLOR | 32 Pages | $1.99

In-store Date 7/13/2022 | FOC 6/12/2022

SCOOT IMPRINT: Thrown to the outer realms of Nether-Earth,

Jimminy, a young show-off wizard apprentice, teams up with a gruff Viking princess, Marius. This awkward alliance must outwit oddball villains as they struggle to return home, but they're not alone. Will the mysterious presence secretly trailing them turn out to be friend or foe? Enjoy the first issue of this NON-STOP! title followed by the entire story collected soon after in one volume. Offered for the first time on Lunar!



Catdad & Supermom: What Makes a Superhero

WRITER | BOBBY GREGORY

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | RAHIL MASHIN

0522SC218

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/27/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

Scoot Imprint Here comes Catdad and Supermom! A young boy's real-life super-heroes are his wonderfully ordinary parents. They help Jaxx navigate life's challenges and the everyday lessons of growing up. In his dreams, they transform into costumed super-heroes who help teach him right from wrong. In What Makes a Hero Jaxx has a disheartening encounter with a celebrity hero at a comic book convention. Later he embarks on an action-packed imaginary adventure and discovers the true heroes who never let you down! Superhero adventure with a touching life lesson served up Catdad and Supermom style!



Create-a-Comic

WRITER | RICHARD RIVERA

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | MICHAEL DURON

0522SC220

B&W | 24 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/27/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

SCOOT IMPRINT: Scoot is proud to present our first Create-A-Comic starring Grace and Hanzi! Young creators can color two different stories! In one story, the word balloons have been left blank, and the aspiring writers, even those just learning how to make their first letters, get a chance to tell the story as they imagine it! They can even draw their own version of the characters using artwork examples for reference. Some younger kids may need a little help writing, but that's part of the fun, isn't it? Made for kids of all ages and the adults who want to share their love of comics! Available for the first time on Lunar!

Mullet Cop: The Flavor of Danger

WRITER | ARTIST | COVER ART

TOM LINTERN

Scout Comics

FULL COLOR | 48 PAGES | $6.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/13/2022 | FOC 6/12/2022

An outspoken mall councilwoman is opposing the evil corporation F.O.A.M. as it tries to get its harmful beverage products in the mall. After an attempt is made on her life, Charles assigns Fred to protect her so she can spread word about the shady dealings. What starts off as a simple bodyguard mission gets sidetracked as the councilwoman must buy a few outfits at the department store, all while assassins wait behind every corner.



BROKEN EYE #4

WRITERS | MARTIN ETXEBERRIA & XABIER ETXEBERRIA

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | IÑAKI ARENAS

0522SC215

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $3.99

IN-STOCK DATE 7/13/2022 | FOC 6/12/2022

Hataway thinks that Seamus is involved in Victoria's death, and he is in the process of interrogating him in the police station when an unexpected call alerts the police that there will be a raid against the IRA. Distracted, Hataway leaves the knife which was used to kill Victoria on the table. Seamus takes advantage of the moment to touch it and discovers the identity of her murderer.



Beyond the Beyond #3

WRITER | CHRISTIAN TROPEANO

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | GIAN FERNANDO

0522SC214

FULL COLOR | 35 PAGES | $5.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/6/2022 | FOC 6/5/2022

In this third issue, we follow Nova's brother Sirius, as he frantically chases after his sister who's in over her head. Utilizing the long dormant Trekker 1, the first edition of his parent's spaceship, Sirius traverses to the Misty Planet to find his sister. To his surprise, he learns that Omni, the corporation he's worked for and trusted his whole life, is not his friend. Meanwhile, Alejandro teaches Nova what it means to be a space explorer, even the truth of what lead to her parent's demise. Jam packed with 35 pages of story!



BY THE HORNS: DARK EARTH #3

WRITER | MARKISAN NASO

ARTIST | JASON MUHR

COVER ARTISTS | JASON MUHR & STEVE CANON

0522SC217

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/20/2022 | FOC 6/19/2022

Elodie, Sajen and Evelyn set sail for the continent of Yalastra aboard Captain Alkeb's ship, the Wavesplitter. But their journey to the

unicorns' homeland doesn't go quite as smoothly as they hoped…



CITIES OF MAGICK #3

WRITER | JAKOB FREE

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | WILL TEMPEST

0522SC219

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/13/2022 | FOC 6/12/2022

"The Chicago Conglomerate" Lev battles it out with a gang of powerful—albeit very short—magick users in the ruins of the Queens Museum. He also takes a look back into Gregor Steiner's shady past, discovering that Steiner has some old friends in not-so-nice places. Plus, Lev gets a new four-legged friend!



Distorted #5

Writer | Salvatore Vivenzio

Artist & Cover Artist | Gabriele Falzone

0522SC223

FULL COLOR | 32 Pages | $3.99

In-Store Date 7/6/2022 | FOC 6/5/2022

While Tom and Elisa have their rendezvous, someone from the top sends Ida, who appears to be a war contractor, to fix the situation by force. Mason, wounded and on the run, is captured by a special police department. Tom is forced to choose between surrendering and the life of the woman he loves. The moment of reckoning has come for Brennar too, and someone's ready to shut him up. Meanwhile, Steve Collins, a mysterious man who has wandered through our story like a ghost, seems to have reconstructed the bigger picture of the Distorted and is ready to make it public. Will the police keep Mason in chains? Will Tom surrender to the will of those who are more powerful than him? And will James, who is on the run with his friends, be satisfied with a normal life?



CULT OF IKARUS

WRITER | JENNA LYN WRIGHT

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST| KARL SLOMINSKI

0522SC222

FULL COLOR | 112 PAGES | $19.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/27/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

Tossed out by her foster family after one-too-many rides home in the back of a cop car, Hunter packs up and sets out on a mission to find out who she is. A mysterious book—her only link to her parents—leads her to discover a covert world of magic and danger running parallel to our own. One punk rock show, two whiskeys, and three vicious vampire assassins later, Hunter's on the run from the ancient, deadly Cult of Ikarus, who believe that she may hold the key to everything they've ever wanted and will stop at nothing to get to her…or, more specifically, her blood! Hunter holes up with undead rock star Gracie Rage and estranged warlock brothers Remy and Adrian in an attempt to outwit the vicious vampire coven and get a handle on just exactly who and what she is. But there's no escape from Ikarus once they've got your scent, which leads to a blood-soaked showdown for the fate of humanity! Seriously. So much blood. Collects issue 1 through 4!



Pentagram of Horror #3

Writer | Artist | Cover Artist

Marco Fontanili

Scout Comics

Full Color | 36 Pages | $5.99

IN-Store Date 7/13/2022 | FOC6/12/2022

In the modern world, it is all too easy to lose oneself in the digital landscape of social media, online video games, and virtual reality. This virtual world offers what seems to be everything we've ever desired—and so much more. But nothing in life is free. There is always a price…

Playthings #2

WRITER | JON CLARK

ARTIST | TRAVIS WILLIAMSON

COVER ARTIST | JON CLARK

0522SC235 | 0522SC236

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/20/2022 FOC 6/19/2022

The toy clown is alive somehow, and now it has a knife. It's inside the house determined to find Alison's daughter. Alison must stop it. But how do you stop something that's impossible? And what if it isn't alone?



Rad Wraith #2

WRITER | TRISTAN GALLAGHER

ARTIST | CHRISTIAN DIBARI

COVER ARTIST | CHRISTIAN DIBARI

0522SC237

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/13/2022 | FOC 6/12/2022

Grom has been feeling a bit odd since he died. He isn't sleeping well, his skateboard is talking to him, and his killers seem to be dropping like flies. Can he shake this curse or is he damned forever…and what the *%$# is a Rad Wraith?

Shepherd: The Valentine #3

WRITER | ANDREA LORENZO MOLINARI &

ROBERTO XAVIER MOLINARI

ARTIST & COVERS | JAIME MARTÍNEZ RODRÍGUEZ

0522SC238 | 0522SC239

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99

IN-STORE DATE 7/27/2022 | FOC 6/26/2022

Having escaped the clutches of Vee's killer, Lexi and Nico Miller

must now complete their mission and return Vee's gift to her mother. But how do you tell someone that you were sent to them by their daughter…who was murdered? Lexi and Nico learn that sometimes helping the dead transition isn't the hardest part. Rather, it's helping those left behind continue living. . .



TRISKELE #2

WRITER | FELIPE PAN

ARTIST & COVER ARTIST | MONARAMIS

0522SC230

FULL COLOR | 32 PAGES | $4.99

Against his grandmother's better judgment, Alec lets his curiosity get the best of him when the yellow lights he had seen previously in the forest appear before him once again. As the boy's newfound ability is sensed across the kingdom, the shadow of a great conflict begins to loom on the horizon.

VANITY #2

WRITER | JURRI KIRNEV

ARTIST | NATALIA TSAREVNIKOVA

COVER A | JOSEPH SCHMALKE COVER B | VILMA

0522SC240 | 0522SC241

FULL COLOR | 24 PAGES | $4.99 IN-STORE DATE 7/6/2022 | FOC 6/5/2022

The second chapter in the biopic of the legendary Blood Countess Elizabeth Bathory depicts her troubled youth and teenage years — the period of uncontrolled passions, the first true love and the first true hatred, the first extramarital pregnancy, the first loss, the first friend and most importantly the first murder.