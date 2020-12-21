Behemoth Signs Multi-Year Simon & Schuster Global Distribution Deal

Just under their first anniversary since launching the company, Behemoth Comics has entered a multi-year exclusive distribution agreement with Simon & Schuster. The agreement will cover the global market for trade paperbacks beginning in 2021.

Bleeding Cool has been noting the publication plans for this publisher through the year, even in and out of shutdown. This includes Behemoth gaining film and TV representation from talent agency Grandview and signing a Managed Publisher agreement with Amazon, Kindle, and ComiXology.

Behemoth has most notably released licensed titles such as Hotline Miami: Wildlife and A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. The latter of which sold out at the distributor level before release, selling through 10,000+ copies and receiving a large second printing. Paranormal Hitmen is due to launch in February 2021.

Behemoth's sales in the last few months have seen a sharp increase, reaching up to 10 times its average sales during its first months. Future licensing agreements with some of the largest entertainment companies are to be announced after a successful showing at Festival of Licensing and Licensing Week Virtual earlier in the year.

Since its inception, Behemoth's trade paperback distribution has been solely handled by Diamond Comic Distributors. In the future, Diamond will continue to distribute their comic book and trade paperbacks to the hobby market. Behemoth will continue to publish its subsidiaries titles through both distributors. Subsidiaries of Behemoth include the Spain-based Amigo Comics, the Italian-based Matter Magazine, and the Canadian-based Fubrak Inc.

Founded in 1924, Simon & Schuster, soon to be a Penguin Random House company (pending formal regulatory approval), is one of the largest publishers in the United States, publishing over 2,000 titles annually under 35 imprints. As of 2019, Simon & Schuster employs 1,500 people worldwide with revenues above $800 million in 2019. Notable authors published by Simon & Schuster include Stephen King, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, and many others.