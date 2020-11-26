Paranormal Hitmen #1 Launch in Behemoth Comics February 2021 Solicits

Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho have a new comic out from Behemoth Comics in February, Paranormal Hitmen which comes off as Pulp Fiction Meets Ghostbusters… here's the listing as well as everything else Behemoth has out for February 2o21.

PARANORMAL HITMEN #1 (OF 4) CVR A GANDOLPHO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC201311

(W) Brett Murphy (A/CA) Wilson Gandolpho

The Sopranos meets Ghostbusters in this action comedy starring Gene Rizzo and Devon Grace, two hitmen working for the infamous mobster, Alfonso Carboni. After being recruited into a mysterious Government agency not only will Gene and Devon have to hunt and kill ghosts, they will have to dodge Alfonso Carboni and his men. In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

PARANORMAL HITMEN #1 (OF 4) CVR B GANDOLPHO (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC201312

(W) Brett Murphy (A/CA) Wilson Gandolpho

A homage cover to Amazing Spiderman 129 In Shops: Feb 10, 2021 SRP: $3.99

BAD SUMMER GN (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC201308

(W) Edward Laroche (A/CA) Edward Laroche

From Image Comics artist Ed Laroche (The Warning) comes this story about Alain and Shar, a struggling couple in the Los Feliz area of East Los Angeles, as they have their resolve tested when a merciless heatwave threatens the sanity of everyone around them. In Shops: Feb 17, 2021 SRP: $9.99

HOTLINE MIAMI WILDLIFE #6 (OF 8) (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC201309

(W) Frederico Chemello, Maurizio Furini (A/CA) Alberto Massaggia

Based on the multi-million unit selling video game franchise, Hotline Miami, this issue returns to Chris's story after a brief intermission. Friendships will be tested to their limits as Chris gets pushed to the edge. In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99

HOTLINE MIAMI WILDLIFE TP VOL 01

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC201310

(W) Frederico Chemello, Maurizio Furini (A/CA) Alberto Massaggia, Ludovica Ceregatti

Presenting the first collection of the monthly comic series based on the multi-million unit selling indie video game franchise, Hotline Miami! This collection collects the first four issues and extras, telling the first half of the story told from the perspective of a new character, Chris, and his struggle to deal with a coming war, his tendency towards self-destruction, and the mysterious pseudo-patriots of 50 Blessings. In Shops: Feb 03, 2021 SRP: $17.99

STEAMBOUND #2 (MR)

BEHEMOTH COMICS

DEC201313

(W) Giuseppe Andreozzi (A/CA) Lorenzo Di Santo

Having come to Alice's rescue, Yaeger and Puk will discover that not all the truths have been revealed and that Alice and Hound are hiding two big ones that will bring a lot of trouble to the mutallergen and the sparrow. In Shops: Feb 24, 2021 SRP: $3.99