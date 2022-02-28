Ben Dunn's Facebook Has Been Hacked, Sending Out Phishing Spam

If you are friends on Facebook with Antarctic Press founder and creator of Warrior Nun Areala and Ninja High School, Ben Dunn, you may have had some odd messages on Facebook of late such as "Congrats to yesterday winner we're giving out $2400 to anyone that can find another number apart from 702 in this picture WARNING: please this is for people that has never won our payment before please if you have won anything from us before please stay away this, let others win too. Thank you! Okay!!" And plenty of people trying to spot one of the many other numbers in the image. And replying to say what they have seen. Anyone who replies gets a message asking them to reply to Ben Dunn on Facebook Messenger. Those who do so are told they have won thousands of dollars but are asked to send $300 in order to receive the money. Not very Ben Dunn behaviour, obviously.

Because Ben Dunn has had his Facebook account hacked and Facebook don't seem to be in any hurry to take it down. The real Bun Dunn has now registered another account over here, in which he says "This is my true FACEBOOK account. DO NOT post at old one and please ignore and block anyone attempting to use my old account. Look for the penguin for the real account."

Because the real Ben Dunn is posting things like "NINJA HIGH SCHOOL 35th Anniversary! I am planning a return of the NHS Yearbook! It will pick up where the old one left. I will be accepting submissions right now with a deadline of JULY 1, 2022. I will be accepting comic stories, pin-ups and prose stories. I will post the guidelines in the next day or so."

Why Facebook hasn't deleted the hacked phishing account, or locked it and returned it to the actual Ben Dunn is not known. Maybe an article on Bleeding Cool might be able to spur the right folk to do the right thing? It's not the first time Ben has been hacked on Facebook or on PayPal, but this one seems to be hanging around longer.

Also comics lawyer and writer Bob Ingersoll writes "Attention! My Facebook account was cloned. Someone has created a duplicate page of my account to data mine. Do not accept any friend requests from "Me." And report this page to Facebook as a fake account. I've reported it to Facebook. But if you get a friend request from me, ignore it, but also report it." Man, cloning a comic book lawyer, that's an interesting route for someone to choose… and hey, how do we know it was the real Bob Ingersoll who wrote it?