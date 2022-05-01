Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #4 Preview: More Clone Drama

Ben Reilly is tormented by Spidercide in this preview of Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #4, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel. Why? Because we've finally hit the nostalgia-breaking point where people pine for the days of the Clone Saga. Once viewed as one of the drivers of the collapse of the comic book industry in the 90s, the Clone Saga is now the subject of constant rehashes. But if you think that's bad… over at the Distinguished Competition, they're nostalgic for the Nu52! Check out the preview below.

Ben Reilly: Spider-Man #4

by J.M. Dematteis & David Baldeon, cover by Steve Skroce

THE PAST KILLS! Ben Reilly has finally come face-to-face with the true villain behind his torment – and you're not going to believe who it is! Watch as a failure from Ben and Peter's past comes to haunt the life of SPIDER-MAN!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.59"W x 10.18"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale May 04, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620176100411

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620176100421 – BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN 4 JURGENS VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620176100431 – BEN REILLY: SPIDER-MAN 4 GARNER VARIANT – $3.99 US

