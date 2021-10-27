Benjamin Percy & Cory Smith Launch New Ghost Rider Series in 2022

For the 50th Anniversary of the modern-day version of Ghost Rider from Marvel Comics, they are to publish a new Ghost Rider ongoing series starring Johnny Blaze, written by Wolverine, X-Force, Green Arrow writer, and novelist Benjamin Percy and drawn by artist Cory Smith. The previous Ghost Rider series was a victim of the pandemic shutdowns, ended on a cliffhanger and had an annual retrofitted into the King In Black crossovers, while recent projects have seen different Ghost Riders spotlighted in one-shots and digital mini-series.

Known for his thrilling work on titles such as WOLVERINE and X-FORCE, Percy will put his own devilish spin on the Ghost Rider mythos, evoking all the frightening elements of Ghost Rider's most classic stories while driving the Spirit of Vengeance towards a new age. And Cory Smith, known for his brutally beautiful artwork on titles such as CONAN THE BARBARIAN, is eager to bring the scorching action and hellish horror that only Ghost Rider can deliver! Together, this team of creators are hellbound to make this Ghost Rider's most explosive era yet!

Johnny Blaze has the perfect life: a wife and two kids, a job at an auto repair shop and a small-town community that supports him… But Johnny isn't doing well. He has nightmares of monsters when he sleeps. And he sees bloody visions when he's awake. This life is beginning to feel like a prison. And there's a spirit in him that's begging to break out!

Here's what Percy had to say about taking the reins: "I'm a horror head. I grew up reading Stephen King, watching John Carpenter, and listening to Black Sabbath, and when it came to comics, I always reached first for the dark and weird which means I read a hell of a lot of Ghost Rider. That flaming skull. That spiked leather jacket. That monstrous bike coughing out clouds of sulfurous exhaust. To this day, the sight of the character blazing along a midnight highway makes my heart rev like a four-stroke engine. Ghost Rider is arguably the best designed, but inarguably, the most heavy metal character in all of comics. It would be badass to write this series at any point in my life, but launching on the 50th anniversary feels especially (un)holy. Cory Smith is killing it on art, and we're going to honor the past while burning rubber into a terrifying future packed with mystery, action, and shadow-soaked emotion. Prepare yourself for the ultimate in road horror." "I'm incredibly excited to be riding shotgun with Ben Percy as we bring Ghost Rider screaming into his 50th anniversary," Smith added. "As a comic nerd and a horror nerd, Ghost Rider has always been a favorite of mine so this project is a dream come true. Johnny Blaze, the Spirit of Vengeance is BACK. We're firing on all cylinders and I can't wait for everyone to see the hellfire we're bringing! It's about to get crazy!"

GHOST RIDER #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art by CORY SMITH

Cover by KAEL NGU