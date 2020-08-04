Marvel Comics Cancels Ghost Rider – Missing In Action Update

Ghost Rider was one of the comic books that had its comics issues delayed but not deleted, and Ghost Rider #7 was finally published ending on a cliffhanger. However, subsequent issues never came to be rescheduled and its Empyre crossover was also cancelled. Now it seems Ghost Rider #8 – and the planned Ghost rider annual will not be published, physically or digitally.

Writer Ed Brisson tweets: "As many have assumed, GHOST RIDER #7 was the last issue of the series. I loved writing it; had a hell of a time telling Danny and Johnny's stories; & introducing the Spirit of Corruption. As far as their continued adventures, that will continue elsewhere in the Marvel Universe. I should have done this sooner, but I wanted to also thank @AaronKuder, @juanmfrigeri and @bam_jason. The book would have been nothing without them.

Here are the solicitations for what once was:

GHOST RIDER #8

ED BRISSON (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) COVER BY AARON KUDER

DARK MARVEL VARIANT COVER BY DECLAN SHALVEY

ENTER THE CITY OF THE DAMNED!

In a place beyond good and evil, Ghost Rider and Mephisto find a secret society of supernatural beings–and they aren't fond of visitors!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER #9

ED BRISSON (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER BY AARON KUDER

Classic Ghost Rider villains return! Danny Ketch might have punished Scarecrow, Deathwatch and Blackout before as a Spirit of Vengeance, but can he do the same as the Spirit of Corruption?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

GHOST RIDER ANNUAL #1

HOWARD MACKIE & ED BRISSON (W) • JAVIER SALTARES (A/C)

Variant Cover by PHILIP TAN

THE ONE YOU'VE BEEN WAITING FOR – THE RETURN OF VENGEANCE!

MICHAEL BADILINO was a bad dude in life…and that landed him in hell. But not just any old rung of hell, a layer so deep it's reserved for those special enemies of hell – one where a former SPIRIT OF VENGEANCE may suffer for all eternity!

As LILITH's gambit against JOHNNY BLAZE and MEPHISTO for the throne of hell heats up, you can bet other players will enter the arena……and Badilino will find a way to ride again as VENGEANCE!

Fan-favorite GHOST RIDER creators Howard Mackie and Javier Saltares return to the saga of the Spirits of Vengeance in an all-new tale as Vengeance brings his own brand of hellfire to the Marvel Universe!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

And this is what the Marvel Missing In Action list currently looks like:

Darkhold Alpha

X-Men: Dawn Of X Saga

The Punisher Vs Barracuda

Children Of The Atom

Gwen Stacy

Amazing Spider-Man: The Daily Bugle

Morbius

Black Panther

Nebula

Atlantis Attacks

Marvel

The Marvels

America Chavez: Made In The USA

Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova

How To Read Comics The Marvel Way

Dark Agnes

New Warriors

Union

Infinite Destinies Annuals: Iron Man, Thor, Avengers, Guardians

W.E.B. Of Spider-Man #1

Doctor Strange

Dark Ages

Non – Stop Spider-Man

– Silk