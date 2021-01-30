Taboo And B. Earl To Write Apache Ghost Rider, Kushala, For Marvel

The Werewolf By Night limited series from Marvel Comics by Taboo, B. Earl and Scott Eaton had a troubled pandemic-delayed publication, but it's four issues came to an end this week. But – as with Shang-Chi – was that all? Of course not.

Taboo of the Black Eyes Peas and B. Earl, Taboo's partner at Skyway View productions, have more Marvel Comics to come. And, as with Werewolf By Night, taking on people and places often ignored by the Marvel Universe – or treated with a lack of understanding.

The final page of the final issue promised something new. A new comic book series from Marvel Comics later in the year featuring the Apache warrior Kushala, the Sorcerer Supreme and the Ghost Rider of the mid-1800s, making it to the present day.

Created by Robbie Thompson and Javier Rodriguez for Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme #1 in 2016 (Speculator Corner anyone?), Kushala's parents were killed by US Army soldiers, which saw her possessed by the Spirit Of Vengeance. She travelled the world, looking for a cure, studying different forms of magic as she went, which also led to her being recruited by Merlin who promised that he would exorcise the Spirit if she helped him. This, of course, never happened. Her ghost was recently revived during the War Of The Realms event. But now we go back in time…

