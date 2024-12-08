Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Click, Kayla Miller

Besties: Prank War Graphic Novel Gets A Hundred Thousand Print Run

Besties: Prank War Graphic Novel by Kayla Miller, Jeffrey Canino, and Sarah K. Turner gets a hundred thousand print run.

The new graphic novel Besties: Prank War by Kayla Miller, Jeffrey Canino, and Sarah K. Turner, spun off from the Click franchise, has had a 100,000 print run from Clarion Books for April next year.

"From the New York Times bestselling World of Click by Kayla Miller comes a graphic novel about besties Trent and Sawyer. When they accidentally start a classwide prank war, the boys need to get especially crafty if they're going to come out on top—with all of their friendships intact. Trent and Sawyer make their Besties series debut with a bang and a crash! These two friends never back down from a challenge, whether it presents itself at the skate park or in the school hallway, but will that determination get them in over their heads? Between helping with their friend Tyler's RPG campaign, catching streams of pro skateboarder Trixie Sampson's new video series, and—oh yeah—homework, Trent and Sawyer are more than a little busy…but when Trixie announces a competition that might result in the boys getting to meet her and her crew, how could they resist entering?! The duo become single-minded in their quest to be the lucky "Trixsters" to win the prize, but it's not easy pulling off the perfect prank and capturing it on video. With their friends growing resentful of being unwilling targets and after drawing the ire of the class prank queen, Nat, the buddies soon find themselves losing at their own game. As an all-out prank war spins out of control, Trent and Sawyer realize they might have pranked themselves by starting it. New York Times bestselling author Kayla Miller, coauthor Jeffrey Canino, and illustrator Sarah Turner, with her playful and expressive art style, deliver another vibrant and unique portrayal of middle school friendship in this latest title in the Besties series."

Kayla Miller is the writer and artist of the Click graphic novel series and co-author of its spin-off series Besties. Previous Click graphic novels are Click, Act, Camp, Clash, Crunch, Break and Stuck. Previous Besties spinoff graphic novels include Besties: Work It Out, Besties: Find Their Groove, and now Besties: Prank War.

