First Look At Laura Kinney: Sabretooth (Age Of Revelation Spoilers)

Your first look at Laura Kinney: Sabretooth from X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 (XSpoilers)

Erica Schultz is the writer of the Laura Kinney: Wolverine title, the future of which, after September, is uncertain, as it hits its tenth issue. Pm X she was asked "I dont know if you can say or not but will Laura Kinmey be getting an #11?" And replied "Laura Kinney: Sabretooth will extend the series."

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth is one of the named comics for the upcoming X-Men: Age Of Revelation coming from Marvel in October in which a number of comic books, X-Men and others, are renamed for this new future reality formed by Doug Ramsey's decision to join the X-Men. Spoilers on that very specific decision right here. But looking at X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 out this Wednesday, we can give you a look at what this Laura Kinney: Sabretooth character is all about…presumably written by Erica Schultz and giving at least one issue in October… catch up on the rest of our X-Men: Age Of Revelation coverage with this handy tag.

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION #0

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

Available at Retailers Starting Wednesday 16th July

X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN

On Sale 10/1

After being welcomed onto Cyclops' X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It's a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld!

