Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged:

First Look At Laura Kinney: Sabretooth (Age Of Revelation Spoilers)

Your first look at Laura Kinney: Sabretooth from X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 (XSpoilers)

Published
by
|
Comments

Erica Schultz is the writer of the Laura Kinney: Wolverine title, the future of which, after September, is uncertain, as it hits its tenth issue. Pm X she was asked "I dont know if you can say or not but will Laura Kinmey be getting an #11?" And replied "Laura Kinney: Sabretooth will extend the series."

Marvel Comics To Be Renamed For X-Men: Age Of Revelation
X-Men Age Of Revelation

Laura Kinney: Sabretooth is one of the named comics for the upcoming X-Men: Age Of Revelation coming from Marvel in October in which a number of comic books, X-Men and others, are renamed for this new future reality formed by Doug Ramsey's decision to join the X-Men. Spoilers on that very specific decision right here. But looking at X-Men: Age Of Revelation #0 out this Wednesday, we can give you a look at what this Laura Kinney: Sabretooth character is all about…presumably written by Erica Schultz and giving at least one issue in October… catch up on the rest of our X-Men: Age Of Revelation coverage with this handy tag.

Catch up on the rest of our X-Men: Age Of Revelation coverage with this handy tag.

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION #0
Written by JED MACKAY
Art by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Shadow Drop Variant Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS
Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
Available at Retailers Starting Wednesday 16th July
X YEARS FROM TODAY the Revelation Territories stretch from the Atlantic to the Mississippi – a mutant utopia ruled by the heir of Apocalypse. But beneath the surface, rebellion brews. As a ragtag X-Men team strikes from the shadows, Revelation faces threats from within. It all begins here – the dawn of the AGE OF REVELATION!

X-MEN: AGE OF REVELATION OVERTURE #1
Written by JED MACKAY
Art and Cover by RYAN STEGMAN
On Sale 10/1
After being welcomed onto Cyclops' X-Men with open arms, Revelation set out on the impossible task that Apocalypse entrusted him with: creating a world where only the fittest survived. With his linguistic mutant power amplified to an astonishing new level, Doug commands Earth itself with his voice, reshaping it as a utopian haven for mutantkind. It's a mutant homeland built on an insidious lie, spreading across the planet and wiping out humanity until it becomes a mutant homeworld!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!

Rich JohnstonAbout Rich Johnston

Founder of Bleeding Cool. The longest-serving digital news reporter in the world, since 1992. Author of The Flying Friar, Holed Up, The Avengefuls, Doctor Who: Room With A Deja Vu, The Many Murders Of Miss Cranbourne, Chase Variant. Lives in South-West London, works from The Union Club on Greek Street, shops at Gosh, Piranha and FP. Father of two daughters. Political cartoonist.
twitterfacebookinstagramwebsite
Comments will load 20 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.