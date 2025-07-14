Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: dan didio, Kevin Maguiire

Kevin Maguire Posts His Justice League 3000 Art Before He Was Fired

In June 2013, Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Justice League 3000 would be a comic book series published by DC Comics, set in the future as part of The New 52, with a 31st century iteration of the Justice League, written by JM DeMatteis and Keith Giffen and drawn by Kevin Maguire, reuniting the classic Justice League International series from the mid-eighties, along with character designs by artist Howard Porter. However, by August, Maguire was let go from the title, and Howard Porter took over art duties, with the title's publication pushed back to December. No reason was given for the change from Kevin Maguire. Twelve years later, Kevin Maguire is none the wiser. He posts on X, "I don't know if I ever posted this but it was one of the pages from the Justice League 3000 series from which I was inexplicably fired. I remember this being a pretty funny scene."

Here's how that page looked in the printed version drawn by Howard Porter, after Kevin Maguire was fired by Dan DiDio. Their version of Wonder Woman had just killed a villain they were fighting in mid-sentence. Looks like the original had a death scene which was a lot messier than the printed version. While their versions of Superman and Batman don't need to punch each other when talking…

Kevin Maguire continued posting on X, saying "so was this" with more original artwork from the unpublished version of the first issue.

Might it have been these pages? It does look like, as well as a change of artist, there was some heavy rewriting done as well. Which was all too common in the days of the New 52…

