Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: peter david, rip

Marvel Publishes A Tribute To Peter David In Its Comics From Today

Marvel Comics publishes a tribute to longterm writer Peter David in its titles from today

Peter David died at the age of 68 at the end of May. An incredibly prolific comics writer, novelist, screenwriter and columnist, he wrote the likes of Incredible Hulk, X-Factor, Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Justice, Scarlet Spider, Spider-Man 2099 and much more for Marvel Comics. Today Marvel has begun published the following tribute to Peter David in this month's comic books, and follows DC Comics' own printed tribute.

"The only meaningful power is the power we have to help each other. And no power is greater than love, Rick. It's very cornball. It's also true." – Peter David in Incredible Hulk #467

"Peter's Hulk was a green beacon at the point when I was breaking into comics. It seemed to be the one book at Marvel without an 'X' on it that really got fans excited. When I came aboard, I couldn't believe how welcoming and generous Peter was to a young artist with no real track record, and the humanity in his characters became a template for the kind of books I would always want to make. Even today, thirty years later, the majority of fans I meet open with, 'I loved that Peter David run on Hulk.' Special books. Special writer."- Gary Frank

"Peter was always thinking around corners. Whenever he got a new assignment, his approach would be, 'Okay; what does everyone expect from this series? Great, let's do something else.' And he'd show you a different angle, a different approach, that would suddenly illuminate the characters in a whole new way. He wasn't an 'Everything you know is wrong' guy, but he was definitely an 'Okay, what else?' guy. And it worked—for him, for the books, for his legion of readers. He'd give you something no one else could." – Kurt Busiek

"Marvel is saddened by the passing of Peter David, an incredible writer whose talents affected every part of the comics world and beyond. David's twelve-year run on Incredible Hulk was remarkable not only for its length, but also for the depth of ideas, innovations and clever writing. His influence on the character has extended through the years and from page to screen. He created Spider-Man 2099, one of the first multiversal Spider-Men, and wrote three smart, charming and character-focused X-Factor runs. He brought his talents to the rest of the comics industry, including DC's Young Justice, Aquaman and Supergirl. He has written many shelves' full of novels, from his own Sir Apropos of Nothing to many groundbreaking Star Trek novels. His column for the Comics Buyer's Guide, "But I Digress," gave insights into the comic book industry for more than a decade. On television, he was the co-creator of Space Cases and wrote episodes of Babylon 5. He also wrote the films Oblivion (1994) and two entries in the Trancers series. He has won numerous awards, including an Eisner, an Inkpot, a Wizard Fan Award and a GLAAD Media Award. He is survived by his wife Kathleen and his children Shana, Gwen, Ariel and Caroline."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!