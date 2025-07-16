Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Dinesh Shamdasani, sdcc

This San Diego Comic-Con Panel Gives Away 20 Pieces Of Original Art

This San Diego Comic-Con Panel will be giving away 20 original pieces of comic artwork by David Lapham, Shahin Chandrasoma & Tomás Giorello

I blame the Mike Zeck Secret Wars page for kicking this all off. But original comic book art isn't just for the auction block anymore; it's the talk of the entire pop‑culture world. In the past few weeks alone, Jock's haunting Detective Comics #880 Joker cover hammered for $288,000 at Heritage Auctions, while Frank Frazetta's legendary Famous Funnies #214 Buck Rogers cover cracked the seven‑figure barrier at just over $1 million. Museums are taking note, too. On the Sunday of San Diego Comic-Con next week, Hall H will host a marquee panel Sneak Peek: Lucas Museum of Narrative Art where George Lucas, making his first‑ever Comic‑Con appearance, will join Guillermo del Toro and Doug Chiang to champion comic art as fine art and unveil fresh previews of the Los Angeles museum.

Against that backdrop, Thursday night's Original Comic Art: An Open Discussion with the Insiders Room 24ABC (6:30–7:30 PM) is shaping up to be required viewing for collectors and curious fans alike. Moderated by online pundit Swagglehaus (Mickey Finnegan), the panel assembles names such as Dinesh Shamdasani, CEO and CCO of Bad Idea Comics with one of the most enviable original art collections on the planet, Patrick A. Reed, curator of blockbuster exhibitions such as Spider‑Man: Beyond Amazing, Jack Kirby: Heroes and Humanity and Michael Hansen (Xatari), a high‑profile private collector, plus surprise special guests teased by organizers. Expect a frank look at market trends, insider strategies for breaking into the hobby, and an audience Q&A.

To sweeten the pot on the Thursday, the panel will give away more than 20 pieces of original art, including work by Bad Idea artists David Lapham, Shahin Chandrasoma and Tomás Giorello. On the small side, but they will be free. Attendees will also be treated to a museum‑grade pop‑up gallery featuring blue‑chip treasures seldom seen in public. Among them:

Uncanny X‑Men #266 cover by Andy Kubert

Edge of Spider‑Verse #2 cover by Greg Land

Vengeance of Bane #1 cover by Glenn Fabry

Man of Steel #18 cover by Jon Bogdanove

Something Is Killing the Children #1 cover by Jae Lee

Children #1 cover by Pages from Amazing Spider‑Man #300 (Todd McFarlane), Giant‑Size X‑Men #1 (Dave Cockrum), X‑Men #8 (Jim Lee), Marvel Spotlight #5 (Mike Ploog)

The complete interior art to Do A Powerbomb #5 by Daniel Warren Johnson

Here's a preview of that art, on display and to be given away…

With record‑shattering sales, museum spotlights, and now two heavyweight SDCC events dedicated to the craft, 2025 may be remembered as the year original comic art officially crossed from collectors' niche to mainstream cultural phenomenon. If you want a front‑row seat to that shift, line up early—this panel is expected to fill fast.

