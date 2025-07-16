Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Top Cow | Tagged: marc silvestri, sdcc
Marc Silvestri Signing 3-5 Hours A Day At His SDCC Top Cow Booth
Marc Silvestri signing for 3 to 5 hours a day at his San Diego Comic-Con Top Cow booth, as they launch a New Universe for 2025
Marc Silvestri's Top Cow Studio publishing through Image Comics will be at Booth #2629 at San Diego-Comic-Con with exclusives, debuts, merch, signings and panels… and looking at the schedule, Marc Silvestri will be signing from three to five hours every day. While Top Cow will be launching a new universe…
Top Cow: The New Universe Saturday, July 26, 12pm – Room #4
Top Cow legends Marc Silvestri (founder, CEO) and Matt Hawkins (president, COO), along with some of your favorite Top Cow creators, including Ryan Cady, Giuseppe Cafaro, and Henry Barajas, discuss their upcoming projects. Take a deep dive into the next chapter of THE DARKNESS [2025] relaunch. Plus, find out more about Matt Hawkins' fantasy epic THE SWORDS OF WINTERSEA, Henry Barajas' Chicano Noir DEATH TO PACHUCO, the Sejicverse, including news on the SUNSTONE spinoff CRIMSON, plus DEATH VIGIL v2, and Linda Sejic's PUNDERWORLD v2. All attendees will receive a convention Uchiwa fan featuring art from your favorite Top Cow creators!
Top Cow SDCC Exclusives
- THE DARKNESS #1 [2025] Convention Spot Foil Exclusive Preview
- THE ART OF TOP COW: LEGACY Special Convention Variant Dustjacket
- WITCHBLADE #12, [2024] cover by ARTGERM, Exclusive Spot Foil Virgin Convention Variant
- THE SWORDS OF WINTERSEA Convention Spot Foil Preview Flipbook
- DEATH TO PACHUCO #1 Limited Edition Ashcan Preview
Top Cow SDCC Signings
- Thursday 10 to 11 am – Ryan Cady, Henry Barajas
- Thursday 11am to 2pm – Marc Silvestri
- Thursday 11am to 1pm – Matt Hawkins
- Thursday 2 to 5pm – Matt Hawkins
- Thursday 2 to 4pm- Giuseppe Cafaro
- Thursday 5 to 6pm – Zack Kaplan, Henry Barajas
- Friday 10am-Noon – Giuseppe Cafaro
- Friday 10am to 11am -Henry Barajas
- Friday 11am to 1pm – Matt Hawkins
- Friday 12pm to 5pm – Marc Silvestri
- Friday 1pm to 2pm – Ryan Cady
- Friday 2pm to 5pm – Matt Hawkins
- Friday 5pm to 6pm – Zack Kaplan
- Friday 5pm to 6pm -Henry Barajas
- Saturday 10am to 12pm – Giuseppe Cafaro
- Saturday 10am to 11am -Henry Barajas
- Saturday 11am to 12pm – Matt Hawkins
- Saturday 1 to 5pm – Marc Silvestri
- Saturday 1pm to 5pm – Matt Hawkins
- Saturday 3pm to 4pm – Ryan Cady
- Saturday 5pm to 6pm – Zack Kaplan, Henry Barajas
- Sunday 10am to 11am – Henry Barajas
- Sunday 11am to 3pm – Marc Silvestri
- Sunday 11am to 2pm – Matt Hawkins
- Sunday 12pm to 1pm – Camilla d'Errico
- Sunday 3pm to 4pm – Ryan Cady