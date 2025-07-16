Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Top Cow | Tagged: marc silvestri, sdcc

Marc Silvestri Signing 3-5 Hours A Day At His SDCC Top Cow Booth

Marc Silvestri signing for 3 to 5 hours a day at his San Diego Comic-Con Top Cow booth, as they launch a New Universe for 2025

Marc Silvestri's Top Cow Studio publishing through Image Comics will be at Booth #2629 at San Diego-Comic-Con with exclusives, debuts, merch, signings and panels… and looking at the schedule, Marc Silvestri will be signing from three to five hours every day. While Top Cow will be launching a new universe…

Top Cow: The New Universe Saturday, July 26, 12pm – Room #4

Top Cow legends Marc Silvestri (founder, CEO) and Matt Hawkins (president, COO), along with some of your favorite Top Cow creators, including Ryan Cady, Giuseppe Cafaro, and Henry Barajas, discuss their upcoming projects. Take a deep dive into the next chapter of THE DARKNESS [2025] relaunch. Plus, find out more about Matt Hawkins' fantasy epic THE SWORDS OF WINTERSEA, Henry Barajas' Chicano Noir DEATH TO PACHUCO, the Sejicverse, including news on the SUNSTONE spinoff CRIMSON, plus DEATH VIGIL v2, and Linda Sejic's PUNDERWORLD v2. All attendees will receive a convention Uchiwa fan featuring art from your favorite Top Cow creators!

Top Cow SDCC Exclusives

THE DARKNESS #1 [2025] Convention Spot Foil Exclusive Preview

THE ART OF TOP COW: LEGACY Special Convention Variant Dustjacket

WITCHBLADE #12, [2024] cover by ARTGERM, Exclusive Spot Foil Virgin Convention Variant

THE SWORDS OF WINTERSEA Convention Spot Foil Preview Flipbook

DEATH TO PACHUCO #1 Limited Edition Ashcan Preview

Top Cow SDCC Signings

Thursday 10 to 11 am – Ryan Cady, Henry Barajas

Thursday 11am to 2pm – Marc Silvestri

Thursday 11am to 1pm – Matt Hawkins

Thursday 2 to 5pm – Matt Hawkins

Thursday 2 to 4pm- Giuseppe Cafaro

Thursday 5 to 6pm – Zack Kaplan, Henry Barajas

Friday 10am-Noon – Giuseppe Cafaro

Friday 10am to 11am -Henry Barajas

Friday 11am to 1pm – Matt Hawkins

Friday 12pm to 5pm – Marc Silvestri

Friday 1pm to 2pm – Ryan Cady

Friday 2pm to 5pm – Matt Hawkins

Friday 5pm to 6pm – Zack Kaplan

Friday 5pm to 6pm -Henry Barajas

Saturday 10am to 12pm – Giuseppe Cafaro

Saturday 10am to 11am -Henry Barajas

Saturday 11am to 12pm – Matt Hawkins

Saturday 1 to 5pm – Marc Silvestri

Saturday 1pm to 5pm – Matt Hawkins

Saturday 3pm to 4pm – Ryan Cady

Saturday 5pm to 6pm – Zack Kaplan, Henry Barajas

Sunday 10am to 11am – Henry Barajas

Sunday 11am to 3pm – Marc Silvestri

Sunday 11am to 2pm – Matt Hawkins

Sunday 12pm to 1pm – Camilla d'Errico

Sunday 3pm to 4pm – Ryan Cady

