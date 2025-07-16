Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Omega Kids, X-Men Age Of Revolution

Wolvie, Radioactive Spider-Man & Omega Kids in X-Men Age Of Revelation

Full details of Last Wolverine, Radioactive Spider-Man, Omega Kids, X-Men: Book Of Revelation in X-Men Age Of Revelation solicits

Article Summary Marvel launches new X-Men Age Of Revelation comics with fresh titles and creative teams in October.

The Last Wolverine spotlights Wendigo as Vancouver’s new hero, unravelling Logan’s mysterious fate.

Omega Kids features Quentin Quire leading a new generation of mutant telepaths in Revelation’s shadow.

Radioactive Spider-Man and X-Men: Book Of Revelation push heroes to new limits in a world changed by the X-Virus.

Marvel has revealed more creative teams and details for four more of the new X-Men: Age Of Revelation comics for October, renaming and relaunching titles across Marvel's publishing schedule for the length of the crossover, and that they are series, not one-shots. Catch up on the rest of our X-Men: Age Of Revelation coverage with this handy tag.

The Last Wolverine, which follows Wendigo as the new Wolverine

Omega Kids, starting a team of telepaths led by Quentin Quire

Radiaoactive Spider-Man, Spidey's adventures in a world ravaged by the mysterious X-Virus

X-Men: Book Of Revelation, a core title by event architect Jed Mackay, exploring of the inner workings of Revelation's rule.

THE LAST WOLVERINE #1

Written by Saladin Ahmed

Art by Edgar Salazar

WHAT HAPPENED TO WOLVERINE? X YEARS LATER, the people of Vancouver cheer a new hero: the WONDERFUL WOLVERINE, A.K.A. the WENDIGO, Logan's last student. But what happened to Logan? A secret from Wolverine's past will set the Last Wolverine on a mission to uphold his mentor's legacy…unless a dire threat burns it all down first! On Sale 10/22

Written by Tony Fleecs

Art by Andrés Genolet

KID OMEGA'S ALL GROWN UP! X YEARS LATER, Quentin Quire protects the dream of mutant supremacy and independence as head of the Revelation Territories' spy network. But when a conspiracy threatens the mutant utopia, Quire and his psychic students will have to distinguish friend from foe. Has Quentin got what it takes to carry the dream forward, or will the next generation replace the former revolutionary? On Sale 10/22

RADIOACTIVE SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by Joe Kelly

Art by Kev Walker

UNFRIENDLY AND UNSTABLE! X YEARS LATER, the X-Virus decimated New York – but Spider-Man won't stop fighting. In a desperate gamble, Peter Parker doses himself with lethal radiation to hold the infection at bay. Survival comes at a cost. While this may not kill Peter Parker, it sure messes him up. This is the most dangerous, mutated Spider-Man ever – and he's not alone. On Sale 10/22

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by Netho Diaz

THE GAME OF POWER COMMENCES! X YEARS LATER, after the assassination of one of his prized Choristers, Revelation welcomes a new mutant to his capital city of Philadelphia. But the capital of the Revelation Territories hides many dangers, not the least of which are her rival Choristers – and Fabian Cortez will allow no one to challenge him for Revelation's favor. But this new mutant has a secret ally – the Ghost of Philadelphia! On Sale 10/22

