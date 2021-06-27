Beta Ray Bill #4 Preview – Now With More Tentacles

Get your mind out of the gutter, people! These aren't sexy tentacles! They're evil, murderous tentacles that our titular hero must overcome in the penultimate issue of his solo mini-series. Alone with only the humanoid manifestation of his ship, Skuttlebutt, Bill must rescue his friends from a tentacle monster in this preview of Beta Ray Bill #4, in stores on Wednesday from Marvel Comics. And if you think a horse and some tentacles is sexy, then we don't like to kink-shame, but… you know what, actually we're starting to see it your way. That Daniel Warren Johnson is a hell of an artist. Check out the sexy preview nelow.

BETA RAY BILL #4 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

APR210874

(W) Daniel Warren Johnson (A / CA) Daniel Warren Johnson

The penultimate chapter of Daniel Warren Johnson's righteous Horse-Thor epic!

When Beta Ray Bill's quest brings him and his friends – Skurge the Executioner and Pip the Troll – to the fiery realm of Muspelheim, they are quickly attacked by horrible monsters and dark beings! To save his friends, Bill must journey through a maze of his own memories!

32 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 6/30/2021

SRP: $3.99