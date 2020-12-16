New Beta Ray Bill Comic By Daniel Warren Johnson in March 2021

Neither Marvel nor DC Comics let their creators both write and draw books a lot. Occasionally it happens, but it's a rare beast. But this is what we have with limited series Beta Ray Bill and Daniel Warren Johnson, coming from Marvel in March. A three-name character written and drawn by a three-name creator. And spinning out of both a) Thor and b) the King In Black, courtesy of Donny Cates.

"I have known Dan for almost a decade now," Cates said. "We both got our start together a long time ago on a crazy little book called Ghost Fleet, and I knew all those years ago that I was absolutely "marrying up" in regards to an artistic partner on a book. Dan is brilliant. Pure and simple. He's just built differently. He's not the same species as the rest of us mere mortals. And if you went back in time and told me that Dan and I were both now playing in the world of Thor like this, the only thing that would surprise me is that they let me in to play as well. This Beta Ray Bill book that Dan has built is special. And beautiful and heartfelt and chainsaw-razorblade-guitar-riff-to-your-bones metal. It is, in fact, what I always knew Dan would be doing. I couldn't be more proud, and more excited, for him to unleash this book on you. You aren't ready."

Beta Ray Bill is tired of playing second fiddle to Thor – and with Beta Ray's famous hammer, Stormbreaker, recently destroyed at the new All-Father's hands, tensions are higher than ever. The mighty Korbinite must strike out in search of a new weapon…and a new destiny. Assuming he can first defeat a Knullified Fin Fang Foom! Joined by colorist Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson will take Beta Ray Bill on a journey beyond the shadow of a god! "Beta Ray Bill is literally my favorite Marvel character, so it's a dream come true, and there are images in this book I've been wanting to illustrate for years. It's even more exciting that I get to write this series in the context of the current Thor universe," Johnson said. "There's a lot to unpack with Beta Ray and I can't wait to share my story with you all."

Daniel Warren Johnson is best known for comic books Wonder-Woman: Dead Earth, Murder Falcon and Extremity and the oversized debut issue also contains a conversation between Johnson and Beta Ray Bill's creator, Walter Simonson.

BETA RAY BILL #1 (OF 5)

Written by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Art and Cover by DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

Colors by MIKE SPICER