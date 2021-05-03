Bety & Veronica Stuck in an Elevator: Jumbo Comics Digest #293 Preview

Betty & Veronica Jumbo Comics Digest #293 is in stores this Wednesday from Archie Comics, featuring classic tales and a new story that will shake the Archive Universe to its very foundations. Yes, in this bizarre What If? tale of the Archie multiverse, a strange and dark reality exists in which Betty and Veronica have never met… until this story, where they meet and promptly get stuck in an elevator. What ramifications will this have for the future of the titular duo? One thing for certain is that nothing you know about Betty and Veronica will ever be the same again!!!
BETTY & VERONICA JUMBO COMICS DIGEST #293
ARCHIE COMIC PUBLICATIONS
MAR211069
(W) Bill Golliher (A) Dan Parent (CA) Francis Bonnet
BRAND NEW STORY: "What if Betty and Veronica Had Never Met? …Until Now!" The "What If" series continues with a tale that imagines what life would be like for America's BFFs Betty and Veronica if they hadn't met until the present day!
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $7.99
Cover image
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
Interior preview page
