Bidders Take Aim At Original Art For Chris Delara's Robyn Hood Cover

Collectors of modern comic book art have a unique opportunity today to bid for the original art of Chris Delara's Robyn Hood cover over at Heritage Auctions. Robyn Hood, which reinvents the classic story of the hero that robs from the rich and gives to the poor as a troubled young woman from Queens, New York, has been one of Zenescope Entertainment's flagship titles for almost a decade now. Originally written by Pat Shand and drawn by longtime artists Larry Watts and Roberta Ingranata, now known for Titan Comics' Doctor Who series, the title has been running since 2012.

After ten miniseries, many one-shots, and a twenty-issue ongoing series, Robyn Hood appeared on the Diamond Previews catalog's cover on October 28th, 2020, the first time that any Zenescope title has been featured there. Delara's cover is from Robyn Hood: The Hunt #6, which was notably written by LaToya Morgan, known for her work on The Walking Dead TV series. Morgan recently inked an exclusive deal for WBTV, where she will write and produce new movies and TV shows, including a project with J. J. Abrams. Here's a glimpse at the cover, illustrated by Delara from Morgan's run writing the character.

Original Artwork for Chris Delara's Cover Featuring Zenescope's Robyn Hood Auctions Off Today

On the bidding page, Heritage Auctions describes this item:

Chris Delara Robyn Hood: The Hunt #6 Variant Cover Original Art (Zenescope Entertainment, 2017). Robyn Hood is equipped for the jungle in this eye-catching variant cover featuring the female re-imagining of the classic literary character. Mixed media on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed by Delara in the lower image area and in Excellent condition.

Delara's cover was Cover C of Robyn Hood: The Hunt #6, and evokes Frazetta as it reimagines the New York-dwelling, foul-mouthed archer as a jungle girl. Zenescope is known for these kinds of covers, which use variants to feature characters in unique costumes or situations, such as their cosplay variants, which show characters in outfits from other pop culture media. The cover is available for bidding now over at Heritage Auctions.