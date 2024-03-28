Posted in: Ablaze Publishing, AfterShock, Ahoy, Antarctic Press, Archie, AWA, Bad Idea, Black Mask Studios, Boom, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, DC Comics, Dynamite, Fantagraphics, IDW, Image, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Opus Comics, Quirk, Rebellion / 2000AD, Titan, Tokyopop, Top Cow, Valiant, Vault, Viz Media, Yen Press | Tagged: direct market, graphic novels

Big Comic Book Industry Moves Coming, Shoes Are About To Drop

Bleeding Cool gets the word on a number of major comic book industry hiring moves coming that may change the face of the direct market.

Bleeding Cool gets the word on a number of major comic book industry hiring moves coming that may change the face of the direct market for comic books as it currently stands. That's basically it, by the way. But there are all manner of dots and crosses to be added, entire departments to be informed and contracts to be signed before it's okay to spill the names, the faces, the dates, the publishers and the like. Normally this kind of thing seems to wait for the fortnight before San Diego Comic-Con but not this time. We should be looking in the next week or two, just after Wonder Con. But we are talking very familiar names who have been in their roles for some time making moves that should excite all sorts of people.

Expect all manner of discussion when those job changes happen, debate about what it means, for comics, for comic creators, for comic book publishers and the state of pretty much everything.

As far as I can tell, no one is being fired. Not yet. Nor from what I have been told anyway. I know this is very much Something Has Happened, News At Eleven. But for now there should be two sizeable shoes dropping very soonish. And then more to come.

Don't you love comic book industry gossip? The kind of nondescript hard to pin down stuff that I do? No? Please yourself. The article that everyone wants to read is currently going through more editorial and legal checks, so you'll have to make do with this one for now.

I am off to see Godzilla X Kong on Saturday at the London IMAX in Waterloo, the bigest screen in Europe. If my luck holds as it usually does, alkl this news will break about an hour in and I will depart the screening blinking into the sunshine as my phone continues to explode.

