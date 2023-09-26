Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Antractic Press, December 2023, ninja high school, soliicts
Bikini Sentai G-Rangers in Antarctic Press 2023 Solicits
Antarctic Press sees the latest Ninja High School #192 featuring the Bikini Sentai G-Rangers in their December 2023 solicits.
Antarctic Press sees the latest Ninja High School #192 featuring the Bikini Sentai G-Rangers in their December 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as a Superverse Festive Special featuring a New Mutants #87 Rob Liefeld homage cover by Brian Denham.
NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #192
ANTARCTIC PRESS
OCT231459
(W) Ben Dunn, Steve Ross (A) Ben Dunn
AP SUPERVERSE TITLE
BIKINI-CLAD POWER RANGERS!
Introducing the BIKINI SENTAI TEAM: G-RANGER! Three friends suddenly become Pootville's newest defenders, using the power of steam-powered bikinis to battle Dr. Boomer and Demona's assault on the modern world with movie monsters from the Swinging '60s!
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
SUPERVERSE FESTIVUS SPECIAL ONESHOT CVR A NICHELLE FRAGA
ANTARCTIC PRESS
OCT231441
(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Nichelle Fraga
HOLIDAY SEASON SPECIAL!
A collection of various stories featuring AP's most popular characters as they celebrate the season! Stuff your most super stocking with this seasonal special!
In Shops: Dec 13, 2023
- SUPERVERSE FESTIVUS SPECIAL ONESHOT CVR B BRIAN DENHAM
BLACK HOPS KAMEN AMERICA ONESHOT
ANTARCTIC PRESS
OCT231443
(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timonthy Lim
CUTE KILLER RABBIT!
SEXY COSTUMED HEROES!
ALL TIM LIM!
The independent comics crossover is finally here! Task Force 22114-codename BLACK HOPS-must stop the dastardly Apex Moth and his CRYPTIQ goons from awakening a legendary creature with the help of Kamen America's nemesis, Vermillion Masquerade! It will take Black HOPS, Kamen America, and Kamen Comet to collectively combat this cataclysmic calamity from coming to fruition!
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
EXCITING COMICS SKETCHBOOK ONESHOT
ANTARCTIC PRESS
OCT231444
YOU TELL THE TALE!
ACTION/ADVENTURE AS YOU LIKE IT!
The wildest adventures we could come up with may be nothing compared to what's in your imagination. So show us what you've got! Draw up your own drama of daring deeds, or commission it from your favorite artist!
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
WORLD WAR 3 RAID ON TOKYO VOL 2 #3 (OF 5)
ANTARCTIC PRESS
OCT231445
(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi
MODERN WAR MANGA!
ALTERNATE HISTORY!
SOVIETS INVADE JAPAN!
More hard-hitting alternate-history action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)! With the Soviet forces invading under the pretense of a "peace treaty", the JSDF must act apart from their government to survive.
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
PLANET COMICS #26
ANTARCTIC PRESS
OCT231446
(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Ben Dunn
INTERPLANETARY SHAMAN VS. THE UNDEAD!
HUMANIMALS FIGHT AGAINST SLAVERY AND EXTINCTION!
"Shaman Kane: The Artifact, Part 1" (David Broughton): When Kane investigates why one of the local mining towns has gone quiet, he is forced into a fight for his very survival against seemingly insurmountable odds.
"The Extinctioners" (Shawntae Howard, Malcolm Earl): Attempting to rescue their friends, Phenix and crew are captured by a creature that claims to be their world's creator, but what are its intentions for them and their world?
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
BIKER STOUT T/S SM-XXXL
ANTARCTIC PRESS
OCT231447
PALE
BRACING
HIGH-OCTANE
FASHION
You've had a hard day's ride through the forests of Endor, hunting down Rebel forces and teddy bears armed with ballistas. After hours of tracking, shooting, and occasionally running into trees, it's time to kick back and relax with a premium Dark Side ale…BIker Stout.
In Shops: Dec 20, 2023
HORROR COMICS #31
ANTARCTIC PRESS
OCT231460
(W) Dino Caruso, Shawn Richison (A) J. C. Grande
SCIENCE-SPAWNED MONSTERS!
TIME-TRAVELING HORROR!
"Origin Point, #2 of 4"
As Darwin awakens in the past, he finds himself confronted by two unnatural creations from the same lab-but are they friends or foes?
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
PUNCHLINE TP VOL 03 DAUGHTERS OF HERCULES
ANTARCTIC PRESS
OCT231461
(W) Bill Williams, Matthew Weldon (A) Matthew Weldon
ANCIENT GODS AND MODERN SUPERHEROES!
Collects Punchline #11-15
What started in Punchline #1 ends here as Jessie gets her final test to see if she can keep the Power of Hercules. Only a fire-breathing dragon stands between her and her goal. Also, Mel hooks up with a suave British secret agent as she works her own angle on chasing a killer. Finally, Versema teams up with her friends to hold back a man-made disaster.
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023
JUNGLE COMICS #24
ANTARCTIC PRESS
OCT231462
(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) PJ Pericles J?nior
CLASSIC JUNGLE BEAUTY ADVENTURES FROM ITALY AND BRAZIL!
"Valkiria and the Fountain of Youth" (Alex Mir, Alex Genaro): Mighty warrior Valk ria and her companion Rama the Necrolemur unravel the mysteries and dangers of a land filled with hidden civilizations, legends made real, and giant reptiles!
"The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali and Roberto Renzi): The further adventures of "Fabio of the Forest"! This Tarzan-adjacent, Italian retro romp has been translated into English exclusively for Jungle Comics!
In Shops: Dec 27, 2023