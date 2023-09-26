Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: Antractic Press, December 2023, ninja high school, soliicts

Bikini Sentai G-Rangers in Antarctic Press 2023 Solicits

Antarctic Press sees the latest Ninja High School #192 featuring the Bikini Sentai G-Rangers in their December 2023 solicits and solicitations, as well as a Superverse Festive Special featuring a New Mutants #87 Rob Liefeld homage cover by Brian Denham.

NINJA HIGH SCHOOL #192

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT231459

(W) Ben Dunn, Steve Ross (A) Ben Dunn

AP SUPERVERSE TITLE

BIKINI-CLAD POWER RANGERS!

Introducing the BIKINI SENTAI TEAM: G-RANGER! Three friends suddenly become Pootville's newest defenders, using the power of steam-powered bikinis to battle Dr. Boomer and Demona's assault on the modern world with movie monsters from the Swinging '60s!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

SUPERVERSE FESTIVUS SPECIAL ONESHOT CVR A NICHELLE FRAGA

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT231441

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) Nichelle Fraga

HOLIDAY SEASON SPECIAL!

A collection of various stories featuring AP's most popular characters as they celebrate the season! Stuff your most super stocking with this seasonal special!

In Shops: Dec 13, 2023

SUPERVERSE FESTIVUS SPECIAL ONESHOT CVR B BRIAN DENHAM

BLACK HOPS KAMEN AMERICA ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT231443

(W) Mark Pellegrini (A) Timonthy Lim

CUTE KILLER RABBIT!

SEXY COSTUMED HEROES!

ALL TIM LIM!

The independent comics crossover is finally here! Task Force 22114-codename BLACK HOPS-must stop the dastardly Apex Moth and his CRYPTIQ goons from awakening a legendary creature with the help of Kamen America's nemesis, Vermillion Masquerade! It will take Black HOPS, Kamen America, and Kamen Comet to collectively combat this cataclysmic calamity from coming to fruition!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

EXCITING COMICS SKETCHBOOK ONESHOT

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT231444

YOU TELL THE TALE!

ACTION/ADVENTURE AS YOU LIKE IT!

The wildest adventures we could come up with may be nothing compared to what's in your imagination. So show us what you've got! Draw up your own drama of daring deeds, or commission it from your favorite artist!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

WORLD WAR 3 RAID ON TOKYO VOL 2 #3 (OF 5)

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT231445

(W) Motofumi Kobayashi (A) Motofumi Kobayashi

MODERN WAR MANGA!

ALTERNATE HISTORY!

SOVIETS INVADE JAPAN!

More hard-hitting alternate-history action from combat manga master Motofumi Kobayashi (Cat Shit One)! With the Soviet forces invading under the pretense of a "peace treaty", the JSDF must act apart from their government to survive.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

PLANET COMICS #26

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT231446

(W) Various (A) VARIOUS (CA) Ben Dunn

INTERPLANETARY SHAMAN VS. THE UNDEAD!

HUMANIMALS FIGHT AGAINST SLAVERY AND EXTINCTION!

"Shaman Kane: The Artifact, Part 1" (David Broughton): When Kane investigates why one of the local mining towns has gone quiet, he is forced into a fight for his very survival against seemingly insurmountable odds.

"The Extinctioners" (Shawntae Howard, Malcolm Earl): Attempting to rescue their friends, Phenix and crew are captured by a creature that claims to be their world's creator, but what are its intentions for them and their world?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

BIKER STOUT T/S SM-XXXL

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT231447

PALE

BRACING

HIGH-OCTANE

FASHION

You've had a hard day's ride through the forests of Endor, hunting down Rebel forces and teddy bears armed with ballistas. After hours of tracking, shooting, and occasionally running into trees, it's time to kick back and relax with a premium Dark Side ale…BIker Stout.

In Shops: Dec 20, 2023

HORROR COMICS #31

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT231460

(W) Dino Caruso, Shawn Richison (A) J. C. Grande

SCIENCE-SPAWNED MONSTERS!

TIME-TRAVELING HORROR!

"Origin Point, #2 of 4"

As Darwin awakens in the past, he finds himself confronted by two unnatural creations from the same lab-but are they friends or foes?

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

PUNCHLINE TP VOL 03 DAUGHTERS OF HERCULES

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT231461

(W) Bill Williams, Matthew Weldon (A) Matthew Weldon

ANCIENT GODS AND MODERN SUPERHEROES!

Collects Punchline #11-15

What started in Punchline #1 ends here as Jessie gets her final test to see if she can keep the Power of Hercules. Only a fire-breathing dragon stands between her and her goal. Also, Mel hooks up with a suave British secret agent as she works her own angle on chasing a killer. Finally, Versema teams up with her friends to hold back a man-made disaster.

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

JUNGLE COMICS #24

ANTARCTIC PRESS

OCT231462

(W) VARIOUS (A) VARIOUS (CA) PJ Pericles J?nior

CLASSIC JUNGLE BEAUTY ADVENTURES FROM ITALY AND BRAZIL!

"Valkiria and the Fountain of Youth" (Alex Mir, Alex Genaro): Mighty warrior Valk ria and her companion Rama the Necrolemur unravel the mysteries and dangers of a land filled with hidden civilizations, legends made real, and giant reptiles!

"The Adventures of Zan the Jungle Lord" (Giuseppe Pederiali and Roberto Renzi): The further adventures of "Fabio of the Forest"! This Tarzan-adjacent, Italian retro romp has been translated into English exclusively for Jungle Comics!

In Shops: Dec 27, 2023

