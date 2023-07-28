Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News | Tagged: acmillan, binc, vermont

Binc Fundraises For Flooded Books & Comics Stores in Vermont

Wonder Cards And Comics in Barre, Vermont missed out on being flooded by "one foot" last week. Not all such stores were so lucky.

Wonder Cards And Comics in Barre, Vermont missed out on being flooded by "one foot" last week. Not all bookstores or comic shops were quite so lucky. Nearby Next Chapter Bookstore in Barre had to get the mops out, while stores in neighbouring towns Bear Pond Books of Montpelier was also flooded. And Phoenix Books of Essex Junction and Burlington were also affected.

The Book Industry Charitable (Binc) Foundation and Macmillan Publishers have announced a $5,000 matching gift to help booksellers and comic retailers affected by recent flooding. At least nine stores have already been impacted by severe flooding in Vermont and other communities throughout the Northeast and parts of New York.

The Foundation states that it receives requests every day from book and comic store employees and owners experiencing unforeseen emergency financial, medical and mental health hardships, and has helped stores around the country recover after natural disasters like hurricanes, wildfires, floods and the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We were devastated to see the national headlines with photographs and video of damage to beloved community bookstores and are so grateful for our friends at Macmillan and their willingness to partner with us in support of bookstores and comic shops," said Binc Executive Director Pam French. "Thanks to Macmillan for helping ensure Binc is here to help."

Those who wish to donate to support the employees and owners of bookstore and comic shops can do so via Binc and donations will be doubled by Macmillan.

BINC came to prominence within the comic book industry during the pandemic and has helped many comic book stores deal with unexpected bills and keep the lights on during struggling times. This is just one example of how they help comic book stores find new opportunities in the industry and learn how to thrive.

