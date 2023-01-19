BINC To Pay Two Retailers To Attend ComicsPRO Meeting In Pittsburgh Two comic book shops will get a $750 grant each from BINC to attend the ComicsPRO Industry Meeting in Pittsburgh at the end of February. But you have to apply now.

The Book Industry Charitable (Binc) Foundation announced they will be offering two $750 scholarships to comic book store owners and their employees to attend the ComicsPRO Industry Meeting in Pittsburgh, PA on the 23rd through to the 25th of February. The funds may be used for travel, replacement wages, lodging, and meals.

"We really appreciate Binc providing two scholarships for the Comic Industry Meeting!" said Marco Davanzo, Executive Director of ComicsPRO. "These scholarships will help those that might not have gotten to go to the meeting. Binc is a class act. They are there, day in and day out, helping employees and owners of comic book stores with unforeseen emergencies. The folks at Binc are the unsung heroes of the comic industry."

Binc's Executive Director Pam French said, "We are proud to continue our support for educational opportunities for the comics community with this new professional development scholarship for two individuals to attend the ComicsPro Industry Meeting in Pittsburgh in February. Through this scholarship, more retailers will have the opportunity to gain valuable connections with their peers and colleagues."

Binc's communication and project manager, Judey Kalchik, states that she is excited to be attending the Industry Meeting this year. She encourages all retailers to stop by Binc's table to say hello, ask questions about programs, and offer suggestions and feedback.

To apply for a scholarship to the meeting, applicants must meet the following criteria:

The applicant's store must be in the U.S. or U.S. territories and either a retail bricks-and-mortar store owned by an entity a substantial portion of whose revenue is derived from the bricks-and-mortar sale of books/comics, -or- a mobile or pop-up store with an ongoing overhead investment that is open to the general public and maintains an annual average of 30 hours per week with an employee present.

The applicant must be a regular part-time or full-time employee or owner of a comic shop.

Applicants must be currently employed and have 90 days of continuous employment with the comic shop.

Comic store owners and their employees can apply for the scholarship here. The deadline to apply is January 21st, 2023 at 5pm EST.

