Bitter Root Sequel From David F Walker, Chuck Brown & Sanford Greene

Set in 1964, it explores evolved jinoo and the Civil Rights Movement.

Creators Walker, Brown, and Greene bring a riveting narrative to life.

Critics praise its blend of historical fiction and supernatural horror.

David F. Walker, Chuck Brown, and Sanford Greene are launching The Next Movement as a sequel to the Eisner Award winning series Bitter Root, with a five issue series launching in March 2025 from Image Comics.

In Bitter Root: The Next Movement, a lie built a House of Oppression. The bitter truth will burn it down. It is 1964, the height of the Civil Rights Movement. A group of activists have gone missing, and a new generation of the Sangerye family must face a menace far worse than anything their ancestors ever encountered. The monstrous jinoo—creatures born out of hate and racism—have evolved into a threat that few people are willing to acknowledge, and even fewer know how to fight. "I'm excited to return to what I believe is one of the most important books of our time!" said Greene. Brown added: "Thanks for always standing up to the monsters." "Thanks for your patience. The wait will have been worth it," said Walker. Bitter Root: The Next Movement #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, the 26th of March. And they come with quotes for the original series…

