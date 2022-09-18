Black Adam #4 Preview: Crisis of Faith

Black Adam questions his reality in this preview of Black Adam #4. Nobody tell him he's living inside a comic book! Check out the preview below.

BLACK ADAM #4

DC Comics

0722DC138

0722DC139 – Black Adam #4 Cover – $4.99

0722DC140 – Black Adam #4 Taurin Clarke Cover – $4.99

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Rafa Sandoval (CA) Irvin Rodriguez

THERE IS NO REDEMPTION FOR BLACK ADAM. Thousands of years ago, did Black Adam inadvertently create a powerful race who've modeled themselves after the Akkadian pantheon of goddesses and gods? Or is he being gaslighted, taunted by illusions, by one of his many enemies? Theo Teth-Adam finds only more questions when he is lured to the Akkadian Hightower and given a cryptic message. Meanwhile, Adam has dispatched Etrigan the Demon, an unlikely ally, to either train his youthful successor or kill him.

In Shops: 9/20/2022

SRP: $3.99

