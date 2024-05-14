Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: frank cho, guillem march, nightwing, olivier coipel, Swimsuit, variant covers

Batman In A Posing Pouch – The DC Swimsuit Covers Are Back For August

DC Comics does love to serve up a a little cheesecake with its superheroes and superheroines - and the swimsuit covers are back for August.

Article Summary DC Comics releases sultry Swimsuit Variant Covers for August featuring Batman & more.

Famed artist Frank Cho returns to illustrate one of the DC Swimsuit Variant Covers.

Iconic characters including Nightwing, Superman, and Wonder Woman get a beach-ready look.

Collect all eight covers, from Olivier Coipel's Batman to Saowee's Titans, available this summer.

DC Comics does love to serve up a a little cheesecake with its superheroes and superheroines. And with the kind of people posting about everyone from Nightwing to Power Girl on social media, like Tumblr writ large, DC Comics have decided in recent years to lean into the thirst just a little more. They are even bringing back Frank Cho for their August DC Swimsuit Variant Covers this year. Although it appears to be one of the more clothed Frank Cho comic book covers we have seen in recent years. Batman has broken out the budgie smugglers for Alfred's perusal courtesy of Olivier Coipel. At least Guillem March has been getting some practice in, over at Penthouse Comix.

"As you're preparing to have some fun in the sun in the coming months, keep an eye out for DC's Super Heroes showing off their swimsuit looks! The hot summer months are here, ushering in a time of warmer temperatures and splash-conscious clothes. To capture the excitement, DC is publishing eight new DC Swimsuit variant covers this August, featuring Batman by Olivier Coipel, the Gotham City Sirens by Rahzzah, Nightwing by Belén Ortega, Superman by Elizabeth Torque, The Flash by Mirka Andolfo, the Titans by Saowee Variant, Wonder Woman by Guillem March, and Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman by Frank Cho! Reach out to your local comic book shop for preorder information and snag yourself one of these hot new DC Swimsuit variant covers!"



Action Comics #1068—Frank Cho Variant Cover

On Sale 8/14/24



Batman #151—Olivier Coipel Variant Cover

On Sale 8/7/24



Gotham City Sirens #1—Rahzzah Variant Cover

On Sale 8/7/24



Nightwing #117—Belén Ortega Variant Cover

On Sale 8/21/24



Superman #17—Elizabeth Torque Variant Cover

On Sale 8/21/24



The Flash #12—Mirka Andolfo Variant Cover

On Sale 8/28/24



Titans #14—Saowee Variant Cover

On Sale 8/21/24



Wonder Woman #12—Guillem March Variant Cover

On Sale 8/21/24

