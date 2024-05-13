Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dazzler, from the ashes

Marvel Announces A New Dazzler X-Men Solo Series From The Ashes

Marvel announces a new Dazzler X-Men solo series From The Ashes, confirmation of the Storm series for October, and a tease for Avengers #17.

I was literally just quoting new Marvel X-Men Group Editor Tom Brevoort on the future of Dazzler at the publisher when these teases for upcoming books dropped. A new Dazzler solo series for September, confirmation of the Storm solo series for October, and a tease for an upcoming issue of Avengers #17 for August by Jed MacKay that will tie in with his upcoming X-Men comic book, possibly the Sentinel home becoming the new X-Men headquarters?

So for Storm, "mutants no longer have a homeland but they still have a queen." Ororo rather than Madelyne, I would expect. Her World Tour Begins for Dazzler, which I hear may have a Taylor Swift influence for her first series in quite some time.

And the "Earth's Mightiest Mutant Joins The Earth's Mightiest Heroes." Who could that be if not Storm? Or Franklin Richards, for that matter? Legion? Proteus? Phoenix? Iceman? Quentin Quire?

And here's a look again at the foreshadowing variant cover for the upcoming Dazzler series. As well as a look at Storm in the suit and mowhawk.

X-Men: From the Ashes is Marvel's 2024 relaunch of the X-Men line of comics after the end of Krakoan Age, and currently includes X-Men, Uncanny X-Men, Exceptional X-Men, NYX. Phoenix, Storm, Wolverine, X-Factor, X-Force and now Dazzler. On more solo titles, Brevoort stated "I've felt like a lot of the X-Projects over the past several years have felt just a bit random to me… their casts seem to have been assembled based on who happened to be around and available rather than any relevance to the concept of the series. (Roger Stern had a name for books like this, where the characters were bent out of alignment in order to support a concept that wasn't relevant to them: "fake books". ) Plus, I think there are any number of X-Characters who have proven themselves popular and certainly capable of floating a series of their own where the focus can be more tightly on them rather than them being part of another temporary ensemble."

