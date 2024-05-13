Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: compendium, gi joe, omnibus, skybound, transformers

Marvel Transformers & GI Joe Get Compendium Collections From Skybound

Skybound, who recently got the Hasbro license for Transformers and GI Joe, is now republishing the Marvel runs from the eighties and nineties

Article Summary Skybound republishes Marvel's Transformers & GI Joe series from the '80s-'90s.

Transformers Compendium Vol. 1 to release on February 18, 2025, with issues 1-44.

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero Compendium coming October 15, 2024, with issues 1-50.

Both compendiums cater to long-time fans and new readers, featuring classic storylines.

Skybound, who recently got the Hasbro license for Transformers and GI Joe, is now republishing the Marvel Comics runs from the eighties and nineties in a new series of Compendium volumes at the end of 2024 and the beginning of 2025, with around fifty issues in each book.

Transformers Compendium Vol. 1 Paperback – February 18, 2025

by Bob Budiansky, Bill Mantlo, Jim Salicrup, Frank Springer, Don Perlin, Jose Delbo

For Fans of Invincible Compendium and Mass Effect: The Complete Comics, TRANSFORMERS COMPENDIUM collects the very first issues of one of the most popular comic book series into a complete compendium for the first time ever. TRANSFORM AND ROLL OUT FROM THE VERY BEGINNING! The Transformers rocked the comic book world with their debut that was truly MORE THAN MEETS THE EYE, and now you can experience every issue – from the original series and tie-ins- in this new reader-friendly compendium format for the very first time. Discover the heroic Autobots, the evil Decepticons, and the galaxy-spanning war that will leave you breathless in this first volume perfect for fans new and old. Collects The Transformers #1-44.

G.I. JOE: A Real American Hero! Compendium One Paperback – October 15, 2024

by Larry Hama, Herb Trimpe, Bob McLeod

For Fans of INVINCIBLE COMPENDIUM and AVENGERS VS X-MEN OMNIBUS, G.I. JOE ARAH COMPENDIUM collects the very first issues of one of the longest running non-superhero series into a complete compendium for the first time ever. YOOOO JOE! The pop culture world changed forever when LARRY HAMA's G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero made its comic book debut, and now you can experience every issue–from the original series and tie-ins–in this new reader-friendly compendium format for the very first time. Discover the incredible heroes of G.I. Joe, the terrifying villains of Cobra, and the unforgettable stories that set them on a collision course in this first volume, perfect for fans new and old. Collects G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #1-50

