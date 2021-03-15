Black Adam, Adam, Shazadam? Justice League #59 Tomorrow (Spoilers)

In tomorrow's Justice League #59 by Brian Bendis and David Marquez, it's all about Black Adam, joining the Justice League. And probably Naomi too. And it's all part of Green Arrow and Black Canary's drive for diversity.

New voices, new thoughts, new ideas, new justices to be served. Disruption and dissent. Defund the Justice League? Either way, Black Adam and Naomi fit the ticket. Black Adam, an antagonist to Shazam, has been reinvented as a Villain With A Point trope, world leader of Kandhaq which acts as a safe haven for the superpowered. And as we have seen, in Infinite Frontier #0, saving people that the Justice League missed and gaining a new name in the process.

Sorry, sorry, obviously not. A little use of MS Paint and Comic Sans there. But he does seem to be dropping the "Black"…

Look, he has changed his name after all. Though we did enjoy CBR claiming that Brian Bendis confirmed Shazadam was a joke when he did no such thing. A bunch of people who Adam had saved repeatedly, insisting to Superman who their saviour was called… they were deadly serious. They must have got the name from somewhere. We also get some details of his sweet tooth. Adam likes them gummy.

And with Brutus turning up in Khandaq, and with an energy signature that matches the superhero Naomi, it's not just the Justice League who are interested in talking to her

But Black Adam… sorry, Adam… isn't the only Black Adam around. The Black Adam of the 853rd century from DC Future State was sent back in time as part of the Rock of Ages…

To the present day – but in Hell.

So there are two Black Adams in the current day, one on Earth and on in Hell. While in Justice League Dark, the Demon Etrigan was able to send messages from the future to his present-day self as well. Brian Bendis has promised a Justice League/Justice League Dark crossover as the series containing both stories continues, might this be one way to tie them together? And bring the bad Black Adam out of Hell to face a Black Adam trying to be good. And calling himself Adam? With everyone cast as the Garden of Eden?

JUSTICE LEAGUE #59 CVR A DAVID MARQUEZ

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) David Marquez, Xermanico (CA) David Marquez

Writer Brian Michael Bendis reunites with artist David Marquez (Miles Morales, Iron Man, Batman/Superman) for a new, star-studded Justice League featuring Superman, Batman, the Flash, Hawkgirl, Aquaman, Hippolyta, new DC powerhouse Naomi, and…is that Black Adam?! Superman is leading the charge to reinvent the Justice League—and at the same time, a new, cosmic-powered threat arrives from Naomi's homeworld to rule the Earth! And in the backup story, dark days lie ahead for the new Justice League Dark. Zatanna and John Constantine take a road trip, only to discover horror around the bend as a friend—and sometime foe—is reborn in fire! A legend is destroyed, and another takes a terrible turn, as Merlin reveals the beginning of a new, blood-drenched plot for all humankind. So begins writer Ram V's new journey into the abyss with the Justice League Dark and artist Xermanico!

Retail: $4.99