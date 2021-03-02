The World Wakes Up To Shazadam Being A Thing In Infinite Frontier #0

A month ago, Bleeding Cool made mention that DC Comics was going to be referring to Black Adam as Shazadam in Infinite Frontier. Now we had no idea how long this would last, no idea if it would go further than that issue, maybe it was a balloon sent up by Brian Bendis for introducing the character into Justice League? We didn't know. Admittedly, we didn't expect the reaction it got.

Well, now Infinite Frontier #0 is published and people are discovering that, yes, it is not a joke, it is not a gag, it is not an imaginary story.

And that a group of people in another country who Black Adam has been helping, when no other superheroes are there to help, is being referred to by the name of Shazadam. And they are very insistent to Superman that this is the case.

And now people can read it for themselves. See the people calling him Shazadam, and Superman's reaction that "maybe this is who he wants to be now". And folk get to make their own mind up – and react all over again…

OMG they actually did the Shazadam thing… pic.twitter.com/NaNABIEZ90 — Kevin Powers 🇺🇸 (@kevinpowers70) March 2, 2021

DC Comics renaming Black Adam to Shazadam got me like pic.twitter.com/7gOua24ATD — Comics Explained (@comicsexplained) March 2, 2021

I THOUGHT SHAZADAM WAS A JOKE — Akihiro Propoganda (@Quadpen) March 2, 2021

Oh goddamn it they really are running with Shazadam aren't they — Nemo: Infinite Frontier (@colonelnemo) March 2, 2021

Shazadam lives in Infinite Frontier #0. Awful. — The Telltale Mind (@TheTelltaleMind) March 2, 2021

xiiiiiiiii aquela bosta de shazadam é real pic.twitter.com/kqWMHPkkRa — ph (@detectivcomiccs) March 2, 2021

Citizens in one country call him Shazadam. Superman still refers to him as Black Adam, so @DCComics has Teth Adam named both ways for now. — LarrysComics.net (@LarrysComics) February 27, 2021

And hey, IGN and CBR? Don't bet against Bleeding Cool. It never goes well.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0 (ONE SHOT) The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe. In Gotham City, The Joker jolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! This oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021. Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 03/02/2021

